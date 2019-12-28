- A pair of Trinity grapplers claimed Governor Mifflin Holiday Tournament silver medals Saturday. Patrick DeMark (138) and Daniel Kosinski (152), both made the gold-medal matches in their respective weight classes, losing by decision. The Shamrocks tied for 13th with 88.5 points. Alex Bachman lost in the 132 seventh-place match by pin.
- Aiden Lewis finished eighth in a decision loss in the 120 seventh-place bout, handing Cedar Cliff its only medal at the Powerade Tournament. The Colts finished 42nd with 34.5 points.
- Camp Hill's Christian Doi won a high-scoring, 15-11 decision over York Suburban's Zach Emory to win 120-pound gold at the Newport Tournament. Max Delaye joined him with a tech. fall win for the 160-pound title, and Sam Getty won gold at 170 with a major decision. Ben Mullin (182) and Paul Parise (195) also claimed titles for the Lions, who finished third with 187 points.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.