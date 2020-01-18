HS Wrestling Highlights: Sean Getty wins gold at 170 as Camp Hill finishes fourth in Florida tournament
top story
HS Wrestling

HS Wrestling Highlights: Sean Getty wins gold at 170 as Camp Hill finishes fourth in Florida tournament

  • Camp Hill finished fourth at the Jerry Mita Tournament in Florida on Saturday, totalling 158.5 points. Sean Getty claimed the Lions' only gold, earning a 9-4 decision win at the 170-pound final. Paul Parise was the only other Lion to win his medal-round match, claiming fifth at 195 with a 7-3 decision victory. Christian Doi made the 120 finals, losing in a 19-4 technical fall. Joe Cary was pinned at 145, settling for sixth place. Park Rice was also pinned in the 152 third-place match, and Ben Mullin lost the 182 third-place match by a 5-2 decision. 
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News