HS Wrestling Highlights: Red Land's Wyatt Fox claims gold at New Oxford Invitational; Camp Hill moves 10 to Day 2 of Jerry Mita Tournament

  • Red Land's Wyatt Fox (113) won his final match, a 7-4 decision over Littlestown's Connor Brown, in the New Oxford Invitational on Friday. Camryn VanValen (152) fell in the final.
  • Camp Hill moved 10 wrestlers into Day 2 of the Jerry Mita Tournament. Austen Slaybaugh (106), Christian Doi (120), Joe Carey (145), Parker Rice (152), Max Delaye (160), Sean Getty (170) and Ben Mullin (182) all stayed alive for Round 3 on Saturday, while Dawood Cannon (126), Nick Lamay (138) and Paul Parise (195) are still battling in the consolation rounds.
