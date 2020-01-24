HS Wrestling Highlights: Late night at CoalCracker finds Carlisle's Noah Clawson, Rafael Portilla in semis

You have free articles remaining.
- Carlisle made some early noise at Lehighton's CoalCracker Tournament on Friday night. At press time, 113-pounder Noah Clawson won his quarterfinal with a 10-0 major decision, and Rafael Portilla (126) advanced to the semis with a technical fall. Others to make the semis: Jarrett Wilson (138) won his quarterfinal on a 4-2 decision, Sean Smith (145) advanced with an 8-2 decision and a major decision pushed Colton Zimmerman (160) along. Donavan Kerns (170), the Herd's other quarterfinalist, was pinned in the second period.
- Shippensburg's Dominic Frontino (138 pounds) and Sean Hess (285) are through to the semifinals after the Ultimate Warrior Tournament's opening slate of action. Frontino advanced with a tech fall and major decision in his two bouts, and Hess breezed through with two pins. Still alive in consolations are Tristyn Keefer (106), Jeffery Russel (120), Dylan Ramsey (132), Kohl Holderbaum (145) and Ayden Reed (182).