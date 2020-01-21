HS Wrestling Highlights: Five pins propel Boiling Springs to big win over Grenncastle-Antrim
top story
HS Wrestling

HS Wrestling Highlights: Five pins propel Boiling Springs to big win over Grenncastle-Antrim

  • Boiling Springs got the win over Greencastle-Antrim 60-17 on Tuesday behind pins from five wrestlers. Eli Crum (170), Jaydan Barrick (182), Jacob Scott (195), Andrew Stafford (132) and Kobin Karper (138) each tallied a fall in the match to propel the Bubblers to a big win. Boiling Springs (7-1, 5-0 Colonial) takes on Shippensburg on Thursday and then battles Bermudian Springs on Saturday in the last two matchups of the regular season.
