HS Wrestling Highlights: East Pennsboro cruises to victory past Susquehanna Township; Northern rolls past Mechanicsburg

- East Pennsboro tallied the 54-29 win over Susquehanna Township on Thursday night. Adam Jacob pinned Mayson Evans in 1:09 at 132, Logan Kramer (138) pinned Kodre Butts in just 55 seconds, Evan Furlong (182) pinned Faisel Yacouba in a whopping 28 seconds and Jonah Bower (160) pinned Jeffery McLean Jr. in 1:11.
- Northern cruised to a 56-24 win over Mechanicsburg. For the Polar Bears, Jaiten Holford (120) pinned Jude Ayck in 3:09, Colby Porto (132) pinned Parker Sample in 3:52, Pierce Feite (152) pinned Zach Lamancusa in 1:01 and Bay Blaschak (170) pinned Antonio Zeno in 1:13. For the Wildcats, Asa Brunk (126) pinned Joel McClintock in 1:14 and Garrett Buckbee (182) pinned Hunter Herzog in 51 seconds.
- Red Land took the 48-31 win over Lower Dauphin. Kyle Ritter (285) pinned Aaron Moyer in 53 seconds, Riley Dunn (113) pinned Thomas Myers in 42 seconds, Wyatt Fox (120) pinned Ayden Minnich in 55 seconds and Camryn VanValen (152) pinned Blake O'Brien in just 35 seconds.
- Shippensburg won over Waynesboro 41-27. Colton Musser (220) pinned Gabe Barrow in 49 seconds, Sean Hess (285) pinned Joaquin Perez in a whopping 18 seconds, Tristyn Keefer (106) pinned Gage Knox in 4:44 and Avian Vazquez (160) pinned Austin McGee in 2:21.
top story
HS Wrestling