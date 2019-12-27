Cumberland Valley got off to a fast start to open the Chambersburg Trojan Wars on Friday.
Ben Monn (113) worked two first-period pins to advance to Saturday's championship quarterfinals, and Ruston Dzielak (120) also advanced after a decision win. Adding to the Eagles' day were Jacob Lucas (195) and Connor Mundis (285) who used a decision and pin, respectively, to make the quarters.
Big Spring's Eli Gregoris (106) beat CV's Noah Groelly by tech. fall in their second-round bout, and Boiling Springs' Caydin Wickard will meet Dzielak in the 120 quarters Saturday.
Another Bubbler, Andrew Stafford (132) won by a point in the second round to face Hamburg's Kyle Vernon, and Shippensburg's Dylan Ramsey and East Pennsboro's Adam Jacob will match up in another 132 quarterfinal.
Red Land's Bryce Brennan (138) advanced via major decision.
Multiple locals also advanced through the consolation second round at the end of the night. Day 2 kicks off at 9 a.m. Saturday.
- Over in the Powerade Tournament, Cedar Cliff did not send a wrestler through to the semifinals. The only wrestlers still in contention for a medal is Aiden Lewis, who fell to Arlington Martin's (Texas) Dominic Chavez in the quarterfinals. Day 2 from Canon McMillan High School starts at 8:15 a.m.
- Trinity's Patrick DeMark advanced to Saturday's semifinals in the Governor Mifflin Holiday Tournament after a pair of first-period pins in the 138-pound bracket. He'll be joined on Day 2 by teammates Daniel Kosinski (152), who made the semis with a pin and major decision, and Alex Bachman (132), who won by decision in the fourth round of consolations.