- Cedar Cliff won its annual clash with district rival Red Land 35-32 Wednesday night. The match was tight throughout, barely decided after the Patriots' furious run from 195 to 113 pounds, only broken up by the Colts' James Locama earning a 54-second fall at 106. Nathan Smith, Cam Metzel and Wyatt Fox all earned Red Land falls. The Colts sealed the victory with Aiden Lewis's forfeit win at 120 in the final bout. Cedar Cliff went on its own run from 132-182, winning by pin at 132 and 138 (Aidan Bachman and Max Haas), by major decision at 170 and 182 and by decision at 152. Cedar Cliff (6-1, 3-1 Keystone) remains a game behind Northern (6-2, 3-0), which just lost hammer Kyle Swartz for the season.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
HS Wrestling: Surgery claims Kyle Swartz's season at midway point, ending Northern senior's chance at repeat state gold
Kyle Swartz will not get a chance to defend his state championship. Northern's all-time rushing champ and state heavyweight champ is done for the year after surgery Monday. He'll wrestle at Army next year.