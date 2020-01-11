- Cedar Cliff's Aiden Lewis (113) earned a third-period pin at the Mid-Winter Mayhem tournament Saturday, the only local to win gold. Shippensburg's Dylan Ramsey lost the 132 championship by pin to Brockway's Anthony Glasl. Ramsey was joined by three other teammates on the podium: Jeffrey Russell (120) finished fourth, Dominic Frontino (138) finished fifth) and Sean Hess (285) came in sixth. Ship fame in 12th, and the Colts finished in 17th.
- Boiling Springs went 2-1 at the Waynesboro Quad Meet. Austin Mahoney picked up a pair of pins and a decision win to go 3-0. Other Bubblers to go unbeaten in all three matches on the day were Kobin Karper (three pins), Michael Duggan (pin, decision, pin), Eli Crum (pin, pin, major decision) and Jimmy Snyder (technical fall, major decision, pin). The Bubblers beat Waynesboro and South Western, sandwiching a loss to Bishop McDevitt.
- East Pennsboro went 4-1 at the Dutchmen Duals, beating Kennard-Dale, Northeastern, Milton Hershey and CD East before losing to Solanco. Recent 100-win-club member Adam Jacob went 5-0 with four straight pins, three of which came in less than 40 seconds.
