- Cedar Cliff moved just one wrestler to Saturday's semifinals of the Mid-Winter Mayhem at IUP on Friday, while Shippensburg moved two into the semis. Cedar Cliff's Aiden Lewis (113) pinned North Star's Thanyal Miller in just 42 seconds to secure his spot in the semis. Shippensburg's Jeffrey Russell (120) pinned Penfield's Shane Brown in 1:17 to secure his spot, while Dylan Ramsey (132) got a 2-0 decision over Forest Hills' Noah Teeter to move on. Ship's Dominic Frontino (138) fell in the quarterfinals on an 8-3 decision to Freedom's Kenny Duschek.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.