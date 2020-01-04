- Rafael Portilla reached 100 career wins as Carlisle went 3-0 at the Garnet Valley Duals Tournament, comfortably beating Wilson, Downingtown East and Spring Grove. Rafael Portilla went 3-0 with a pair of pins at 132 and 138; his third win was by forfeit. And Jarrett Wilson earned three pins at the middleweights. Sean Smith (152) also went 3-0 with two falls and a tech. fall. Colton Zimmerman earned a tech. fall and pin on his way to a 3-0 weekend. And Malik Miller and Trentin Walker each went 3-0 with a pin.
- Red Land's Bryce Brennan earned his 100th career win Saturday during the Canner Duals. His day included a pin against South Western at 145 pounds and a 138-pound decision win over Gettysburg.
- Trinity's Patrick DeMark claimed his 100th career win as well during the Manheim Township Duals. DeMark went 3-0 with a pin against Bermudian Springs, Township and Newport.
- Boiling Springs tied for sixth with 113 points in the Tool City Tournament. Jimmy Snyder claimed a bronze medal with a pin in the 106-pound third-place match. Other medals went to Kobin Karper (fifth place, 138 pounds), Andrew Stafford (sixth, 132), Eli Bounds (seventh, 126), Michael Duggan (seventh, 152), Eli Crum (seventh, 160), De'von James (eighth, 170) and Jacob Scott (eighth, 195).
- Cumberland Valley went 4-1 at the Parkland Duals, only dropping a 42-21 decision to one of the state's top teams, Northampton. Ben Monn picked up a pair of wins, including a pin, at 113 during the Eagles' wins over Boyertown and Souderton.
