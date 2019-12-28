- Carlisle placed 11 wrestlers at the West Mifflin Tournament on Saturday, with Noah Clawson (113), Rafael Portilla (132), Sean Smith (152) and Logan Rhoades (195) taking home runner-up medals. Taylor Hebenstri (106) and Trentin Walker (126) both placed third, while Colton Zimmerman (170) placed fourth. Azzy Ibrahim (120), Jarrett Wilson (145), Donnie Kerns (182) and Malik Miller (220) placed seventh.
- A pair of Trinity grapplers claimed Governor Mifflin Holiday Tournament silver medals Saturday. Patrick DeMark (138) and Daniel Kosinski (152), both made the gold-medal matches in their respective weight classes, losing by decision. The Shamrocks tied for 13th with 88.5 points. Alex Bachman lost in the 132 seventh-place match by pin.
- Aiden Lewis finished eighth in a decision loss in the 120 seventh-place bout, handing Cedar Cliff its only medal at the Powerade Tournament. The Colts finished 42nd with 34.5 points.
- Camp Hill's Christian Doi won a high-scoring, 15-11 decision over York Suburban's Zach Emory to win 120-pound gold at the Newport Tournament. Max Delaye joined him with a tech. fall win for the 160-pound title, and Sam Getty won gold at 170 with a major decision. Ben Mullin (182) and Paul Parise (195) also claimed titles for the Lions, who finished third with 187 points.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.