HS Wrestling Highlights: Carlisle caps season with second at CoalCracker; Noah Clawson, Rafael Portilla win gold

- Carlisle finished second at the CoalCracker Tournament with 213 points, 18 behind Gettysburg, on Saturday. Noah Clawson rolled to the 113-pound title, beating Midd-West's Conner Heckman by a 3-0 decision. Rafael Portilla followed suit on a busy day on the podium for the Thundering Herd, recording a 19-2 technical fall to win 126 gold. Sean Smith was pinned in the 145-pound championship by Avery Bassett (Midd-West) to finish with silver, and Colton Zimmerman lost the 160-pound final 7-2. Jarrett Wilson slipped from the semis to fifth at 138. Azmir Ibrahim settled for sixth at 120. Donavan Kerns (170) finished eighth, as did Malik Miller (195).
- Shippensburg's Dominic Frontino lost by major decision to claim silver at 138 in the Ultimate Warrior Tournament. And Jeffrey Russell (120) finished fourth after default. The Greyhounds finished tied for 14th with 74.5 points.
- Mechanicsburg lost 65-16 to West Perry in the last dual before the postseason begins. Garrett Buckbee (195) won by pin, as did Logan Ledebohm at 138.