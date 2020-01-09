- Boiling Springs took the win over West Perry on Thursday night by a score of 42-30. Bubblers' Kobin Karper got things started at 138 with a win, a 57-second pin over Adam Rea. Michael Duggan (145, BoS) pinned Jeremy Jeffries in 1:43, Eli Crum (170) pinned Adam Thoman in 21 seconds, Jimmy Snyder (113) pinned Ashtyn Leigh in 5:57, Austin Mahoney (120) pinned Nolan Zeigler in 2:53 and Andrew Stafford (132) pinned Carter Nace in 1:26.
- Shippensburg got the win over James Buchanan 49-27. Dylan Ramsey (132) pinned Gavyn Stewart in 3:59, Dominic Frontino (138) pinned Michael Mellott in 1:26, Kohl Holderbaum (152) pinned Kalob Messner in 3:00 and Jeffery Russell (120) got a major decision over Hayden Shirk 8-0.
- Trinity fell to Bishop McDevitt by a score of 38-34. Two pins from McDevitt's Justin Piper (182) and Riley Robell (195) put the match away for the Crusaders. For Trinity, Connor Pushart (120) pinned Jacob Beeghley in 1:18, Alex Bachman (138) pinned Sounkoun Sissoko in 3:45, Daniel Kosinski (160) pinned Kade Werner in 1:29 and Jagger Gray (170) pinned Collin Minto in 3:14.
