HS Wrestling Highlights: Boiling Springs gets win over Shippensburg; Cedar Cliff defeats Mechanicsburg

- Boiling Springs tallied the 41-21 win over Shippensburg on Thursday. The Bubblers sit in the No. 3 spot (.866) in the District 3 Class 2A power rankings with just one match to go — a Saturday showdown with Bermudian Springs. For the Bubblers, Eli Bounds got the pin at 126 over Nathan Beam in 3:09, Michael Duggan (152) pinned Avin Vazquez in 3:09, Aidan Metzger (160) pinned Kevin Foxworth in 1:56 and Josh Martin got the pin at 195. For the Greyhounds, Colton Musser (220) got the lone pin over Colby Page in 1:31.
- Cedar Cliff got the big 61-6 win over Mechanicsburg in the Colts' final match of the regular season. Cedar Cliff is holding at No. 9 (.699) on the District 3 Class 3A power rankings with two more days of competition to go. Anthony Shires (285) got the match started with a pin over Mechanicsburg's Malakai Ayala, while Aiden Lewis got the pin at 120. Creed Bogardus (152), Jeremy Prograis (160), Isaiah Auman (170), Elijah Ikeda (182) and Jayvon Godineaux (220) each got a pin to end the match in a dominant manner for the Colts.
- Big Spring fell to West Perry in a close one 33-30. Sheldon Mentzer (145) pinned Hunter Thoman in 1:40 for the Bulldogs, while Wyatt Hoffman (152) pinned Jeremy Jeffries in 2:10 and Andrew Adams (195) pinned Cole Bair in 1:35.
- East Pennsboro fell to Middletown 54-27. Colby Stillions (120) pinned Alexander Hatt in 3:03 for the Panthers, Adam Jacob (132) pinned Evan Smallwood in just 36 seconds and Major Lewis (106) pinned Sam Miller in 1:36.
- Red Land got the 42-33 win over CD East. Connor Stank got pin at 182, Evan Keefer got the pin at 138, Bryce Brennan got the fall at 145 and Camryn VanValen got the fall at 152.