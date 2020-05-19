HS Wrestling: Group petitioning PIAA over proposal for 13 weight classes, which is up for board approval Wednesday

If approved, PIAA's 13-weight format would not be a sanctioned NFHS pilot program. It would mark the first time since 2002 that PIAA wrestling would include less than 14 weight classes, when it was last at 13.

The PIAA is trying to address what it sees as a problematic increase in forfeitures. The organization attempted to rectify this with its first proposal, targeting many of the weight changes at the lightest end of the lineup, where data shows there have been the most forfeits. But the new 13-weight proposal addresses objections from coaches who adamantly wanted to keep 106.

According to the PIAA, nearly 44% of 106 bouts in 2018-19 were forfeited, and more than 36% were forfeited at 113, the two weight classes with the most trouble.

More than 26% of bouts at 182 that year were forfeited, the seventh most in the lineup. But 195 (31.1%), 220 (29.5%) and 285 (27.9%) were third, fifth and sixth, respectively, in forfeits.

The Sentinel tracked dual-meet forfeits during the 2019-20 season and found 97 of the coverage-area's 308 forfeits came at 106 and 113 combined. There were nine forfeits all year at 182 among the area's 12 teams.

