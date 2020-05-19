HS Wrestling: Group petitioning PIAA over proposal for 13 weight classes, which is up for board approval Wednesday

A petition is circulating online in the hopes of convincing the PIAA to reconsider dropping the 182-pound weight class and moving from 14 to 13 total weight classes ahead of the 2020-21 season.
The petition, on Change.org, has been online for more than a week and has more than 2,600 signatures.
A group led by Joshua Gray, father of Trinity freshman 170-pounder Jagger Gray, seeks to put pressure on the PIAA before Wednesday's board of directors meeting, according to PennLive. The group sent a letter Monday to the state's high school sports governing body requesting, effectively, a seat at the table to "work diligently with the PIAA" on a different plan to address forfeits.
The PIAA is expected to vote on a proposal from the PIAA Wrestling Steering Committee to decrease the number of weight classes to 13 in an effort to stave off a growing number of forfeits, the organization has said for the past year.
The group petitioning the PIAA claims the proposal unfairly targets an upperweight class.
"You're putting all the burden of the forfeit problem on one class of kid that is 90% juniors and seniors," Gray told PennLive. "There's a real health risk that goes along with that. You're a growing adolescent and immune systems are important, particularly in today's environment. You can't tell me immune systems don't get depleted [when gaining or losing that amount of weight]. You're asking for trouble."
The current weight structure is: 106, 113, 120, 126, 132, 138, 145, 152, 160, 170, 182, 195, 220 and 285.
The proposed 13-class structure would be: 106, 113, 120, 126, 132, 138, 145, 152, 160, 172, 189, 215 and 285.
The proposal passed unanimously through the steering committee several weeks ago, which indicates it's likely to pass during Wednesday's 2:30 board meeting, which will be held on Zoom, due to the coronavirus pandemic.
No changes are made to the lightest nine weights and 285. The proposal cuts 182, increases 170 to 172 and lowers two other heavyweights.
The lengthy online petition claims, among other things, the reduction in weights would cause "serious health and safety issues" for wrestlers caught in the 17-pound gap between 172 and 189. How so is unclear. The current system already has a 15-pound gap between 180 and 195, a 25-pound gap between 195 and 220 and a 65-pound gap up to 285.
According to PennLive, Gray and his group, which sent the letter through a Pittsburgh-based law firm, are prepared to take legal action.
Last year, the PIAA proposed becoming a pilot program for a 12-weight-class lineup to the National Federation of State High School Associations, dropping 106 for a 110-pound class and making several other changes through the lineup. Coaches throughout the state argued against it, and the NFHS in April declined to address the matter. PIAA chief marketing officer Mark Byers said May 1 the NFHS is set to explore the weight changes again in 2021.
If approved, PIAA's 13-weight format would not be a sanctioned NFHS pilot program. It would mark the first time since 2002 that PIAA wrestling would include less than 14 weight classes, when it was last at 13.
The PIAA is trying to address what it sees as a problematic increase in forfeitures. The organization attempted to rectify this with its first proposal, targeting many of the weight changes at the lightest end of the lineup, where data shows there have been the most forfeits. But the new 13-weight proposal addresses objections from coaches who adamantly wanted to keep 106.
According to the PIAA, nearly 44% of 106 bouts in 2018-19 were forfeited, and more than 36% were forfeited at 113, the two weight classes with the most trouble.
More than 26% of bouts at 182 that year were forfeited, the seventh most in the lineup. But 195 (31.1%), 220 (29.5%) and 285 (27.9%) were third, fifth and sixth, respectively, in forfeits.
The Sentinel tracked dual-meet forfeits during the 2019-20 season and found 97 of the coverage-area's 308 forfeits came at 106 and 113 combined. There were nine forfeits all year at 182 among the area's 12 teams.
