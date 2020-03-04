HS Wrestling: Girls wrestling task force launches new initiative to grow participation in Pennsylvania

A new campaign designed to grow participation in girls wrestling and get the sport sanctioned by the PIAA is underway.
The National Wrestling Coaches Association published a press release Wednesday announcing the Pennsylvania Girls High School Wrestling Task Force is launching SanctionPA, a "grassroots effort."
"The SanctionPA campaign includes advocacy efforts, education resources, promotional materials and collaboration with schools," the press release said.
According to NWCA, the PIAA requires at least 100 schools with recognized girls wrestling programs before the state governing body will sanction it.
"Mirroring the national statistics, Pennsylvania high school wrestling has experienced a 100% growth of girls on high school boys’ teams in the past five years," the NWCA's statement read. "All 12 PIAA district areas have girls wrestling within their area schools. While there are 21 state high school associations sanctioning a girls wrestling state championship, Pennsylvania does not yet have an official state tournament and has not sanctioned girls wrestling as a sport."
A Timeout With... Ryan Campbell, owner of Personal Wrestling Training, provides opportunities for young female wreslters
Masters of the mat: Building a state wrestling powerhouse takes great coaching, great wrestlers and great youth programs
Masters of the mat: Determining what teams and districts owned the show during the 2010s in the PIAA wrestling championships
You have free articles remaining.
According to PennLive, the PIAA said 206 girls wrestled varsity in 2018-19. The PIAA has maintained a firm stance it will follow its rules and wait until 100 of the more than 450 schools in the state have girls wrestling programs.
"Top-down isn't going to work here," Lombardi told PennLive in December. "It really needs to be a grassroots movement."
That appears to be the approach now.
Several Cumberland County coaches have been outspoken in the past about growing girls wrestling, including Carlisle's Joe Wilson and Big Spring's Nate Gutshall.
"I think it is fantastic that the wrestling people of Pennsylvania are pushing the women's wrestling movement!" Wilson said via text. "Hopefully the PIAA will see this and take action. I know we would like to grow girls wrestling at Carlisle. What better time to do it than now!"
Gutshall coached a pair of girls during the 2017-16 season, Abi Sweger and Lyra Clark, on his varsity team. Sweger wrestled and kicked for the football team as well last year.
‘All hail Abigail’: How Big Spring’s Abi Sweger went from horses and soccer, to wrestling, to football and the impact that’s had on her and others
Sports & She Podcast: Big Spring wrestlers Abi Sweger, Lyra Clark want to show you that girls can wrestle too
Mallory Merda contributed to this report.
Email Jake Adams at jadams@cumberlink.com or follow him on Twitter @jakeadams520