HS Wrestling: Girls wrestling task force launches new initiative to grow participation in Pennsylvania

A new campaign designed to grow participation in girls wrestling and get the sport sanctioned by the PIAA is underway.

The National Wrestling Coaches Association published a press release Wednesday announcing the Pennsylvania Girls High School Wrestling Task Force is launching SanctionPA, a "grassroots effort."

"The SanctionPA campaign includes advocacy efforts, education resources, promotional materials and collaboration with schools," the press release said.

According to NWCA, the PIAA requires at least 100 schools with recognized girls wrestling programs before the state governing body will sanction it.

"Mirroring the national statistics, Pennsylvania high school wrestling has experienced a 100% growth of girls on high school boys’ teams in the past five years," the NWCA's statement read. "All 12 PIAA district areas have girls wrestling within their area schools. While there are 21 state high school associations sanctioning a girls wrestling state championship, Pennsylvania does not yet have an official state tournament and has not sanctioned girls wrestling as a sport."

