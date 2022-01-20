HS Wrestling: Freshmen help Cumberland Valley pull away from Cedar Cliff

In a season of ever-changing conditions and continuously shuffling lineups, Cumberland Valley’s cohort of freshmen have taken on an outsized role for the Eagles.

That role became especially important Thursday, when those underclassmen were tasked with putting some distance between CV and Mid-Penn Commonwealth rival Cedar Cliff. They ultimately delivered, with the Eagles’ trio of freshman lightweights all picking up bonus points to spark CV to a 39-18 win over the Colts at Cedar Cliff High School.

With the Colts picking up victories from AJ Sanders (215) and Jacob Sheaffer (285) at the upper weights, the Eagles led just 15-12 after the night’s first six bouts before Phil Montes (106), Connor Killion (113) and Jacob Mitchell (120) broke things wide open.

“Our freshmen, their hard work is showing through,” CV assistant coach Jon Sauve said. “We’re three-quarters through the season here. That’s what we expect of our freshman overall, and especially of those guys. We tell them that, they work hard in the room, and you can’t ask any more of them.”

While each of the three ended with bonus-point wins, the paths differed. Montes fired from the gate in his bout with Gabe Lewis, building an early lead, and he secured a takedown that would give him a major decision with 1:10 to go. But Lewis fought back and escaped to make it 9-2, forcing Montes to seek another takedown, one he found with 18 seconds remaining.

Killion had the wildest go-round. He was leading in the second period when a throw attempt went awry, leading to Keegan Zeigler putting him on his back for a five-point move. That put Killion in a 9-5 hole heading into the third period, but he found his reserve tank. He would get back those points and more, eventually pinning Zeigler for the big swing.

“I was pretty tired,” Killion said. “Getting off my back was the first thing I wanted to do, and then I could get my head back into it. I was trying new things at neutral, and it didn’t work. I just tried to stay as calm as I could and not let the loudness get into my head.”

Sauve was pleased with the response from Killion after the freshman got himself into the jam.

“Hey, freshmen are going to make mistakes,” Sauve said. “A true champion is going to get themselves out of situations like that. You can’t harp on mistakes like that. You just have to capitalize on it, which he did.”

Mitchell followed with a clinical 14-0 win over Zach Cutshall, jumping out to an early lead and never letting off the gas. The win put the Eagles up 30-12 with four bouts remaining.

The CV run was stopped when the Colts’ Gunner Heffelfinger registered an 8-3 win over Mason Wickerham at 126. The Cedar Cliff senior broke a 2-2 second-period tie with a takedown out of a scramble, and he kept pushing the issue with a nice closing kick in the third to clinch the win.

“That’s such a vital thing that I think every coach works on with their kids, that finishing a match,” Cedar Cliff coach Rick Tamanosky said. “It’s so easy, and I have seen it so many times, to try to hold on for a win, and that usually doesn’t bode well. We’ve done some of that this season, trying to hang on. Them seeing that tonight, finishing a match, is a big thing.”

Cumberland Valley’s Ethan Whittaker ensured the Colts would not put together a run, as he then delivered a decision victory at 132 to clinch the match for the Eagles.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0