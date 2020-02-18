HS Wrestling: District 3 posts pre-tournament brackets for Class 2A and 3A individuals

District 3 posted the Class 2A and Class 3A individual pre-tournament brackets on Saturday.
×
You have run out of free articles. You can support our newsroom by joining at our lowest rate!
Already a subscriber? Log in or Activate your account.
Loading&hellp;
-
{{title}}{{start_at_rate}}{{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}}{{term}}{{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}
- {{html}}
- {{action_button}}
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call (866) 589-4469 to upgrade your subscription.
You have free articles remaining.
Keep reading for FREE!
Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.
The tournament starts on Friday with Class 3A wrestling at Spring Grove Area High School and Class 2A battling it out at Central Dauphin East.
The full pre-tournament brackets for Class 2A and 3A can be viewed here.
Email Mallory at mmerda@cumberlink.com or follow her on Twitter @MalloryMerda
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Mallory Merda
Sports Reporter
Sports reporter at The Sentinel.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today