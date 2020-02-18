You are the owner of this article.
HS Wrestling: District 3 posts pre-tournament brackets for Class 2A and 3A individuals
HS Wrestling: District 3 posts pre-tournament brackets for Class 2A and 3A individuals

District 3 Class 3A Sectional Wrestling 2.JPG (copy) (copy) (copy)

Cumberland Valley’s Ben Monn and Cedar Cliff's Aiden Lewis have a chance to battle again in the 113-pound bracket at districts.

 Sentinel file

District 3 posted the Class 2A and Class 3A individual pre-tournament brackets on Saturday.

The tournament starts on Friday with Class 3A wrestling at Spring Grove Area High School and Class 2A battling it out at Central Dauphin East. 

The full pre-tournament brackets for Class 2A and 3A can be viewed here.

