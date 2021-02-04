HS Wrestling: District 3 sets date for team wrestling championships; top seeds will host semis and finals

The District 3 team wrestling championships finally have an official date.

Four teams will qualify for the tournament which takes place Feb. 15, the same week as the sectional championships and the start of the individual postseason. The number of qualifying teams has been cut down due to ongoing coronavirus concerns.

The No. 1 seed will host the semifinals and finals in both Class 2A and Class 3A. The semifinals will begin at 5 and the finals will immediately follow.

The deadline for matches to count toward the district’s power rankings formula is Feb. 13. Official brackets will be released the same day.

"Our kids will be there and they'll be ready," Boiling Springs head coach Trevor Byers said about the new dates for team championships; the Bubblers entered Thursday as the fourth seed in 2A. "We have individuals that have chances of placing real high, but I can tell you right now, I know they're looking for team stuff."

Cumberland Valley entered Thursday one spot behind Gettysburg for the final playoff seed in 3A.