HS Wrestling: District 3 sets date for team wrestling championships; top seeds will host semis and finals

The District 3 team wrestling championships finally have an official date.
Four teams will qualify for the tournament which takes place Feb. 15, the same week as the sectional championships and the start of the individual postseason. The number of qualifying teams has been cut down due to ongoing coronavirus concerns.
The No. 1 seed will host the semifinals and finals in both Class 2A and Class 3A. The semifinals will begin at 5 and the finals will immediately follow.
The deadline for matches to count toward the district’s power rankings formula is Feb. 13. Official brackets will be released the same day.
"Our kids will be there and they'll be ready," Boiling Springs head coach Trevor Byers said about the new dates for team championships; the Bubblers entered Thursday as the fourth seed in 2A. "We have individuals that have chances of placing real high, but I can tell you right now, I know they're looking for team stuff."
Cumberland Valley entered Thursday one spot behind Gettysburg for the final playoff seed in 3A.
As of now, no spectators will be permitted at the home gyms of hosting schools and District 3 is working on livestreaming the events.
The PIAA team championships, which do not yet have a set date, will only accept district champions this year The individual championships are set for March 12-13 at Hershey’s Giant Center, and the PIAA intends to hold the team tournament later in March.
District 3's decision avoids potential overlap between the individual and team postseason while also ensuring only two teams have to remain active into March as spring sports potentially get started.
With dates being pushed back, concerns of keeping wrestlers healthy, staying on track with their weight and keeping wrestlers on the team when the spring season starts have popped up. A conflict with spring sports practices could potentially spell trouble for some qualifying teams.
"I don't think we'll have any trouble keeping them motivated," Byers said. "We're a small school and telling kids they can't compete in a sport while they're all still continuing in another one — I don't think that'll be an issue here. I'm sure the coaches will work with each other and get it figured out."
