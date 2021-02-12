HS Wrestling: District 3 partners with FloWrestling to livestream postseason tournaments; super regional sites confirmed

District 3 announced that FloWrestling will livestream all stages of the district individual wrestling championships, which begin next week.

The team championships held Monday will be livestreamed by the host school districts.

All six District 3 sectional wrestling tournaments Feb. 20, plus the District 3 Class 2A individual wrestling championships at CD East High School Feb. 21 will be livestreamed by FloWrestling. The website will also handle the streaming for the District 3 Class 3A championships Feb. 27 at Spring Grove Area High School, which also serves as the PIAA Class 3A southcentral regional.

No spectators will be allowed at sectionals or District 3 tournaments due to COVID-19 concerns.

It means FloWrestling will handle each stage of the individual wrestling postseason — from district sectionals through the PIAA state championships in a month.