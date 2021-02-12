HS Wrestling: District 3 partners with FloWrestling to livestream postseason tournaments; super regional sites confirmed

District 3 announced that FloWrestling will livestream all stages of the district individual wrestling championships, which begin next week.
The team championships held Monday will be livestreamed by the host school districts.
All six District 3 sectional wrestling tournaments Feb. 20, plus the District 3 Class 2A individual wrestling championships at CD East High School Feb. 21 will be livestreamed by FloWrestling. The website will also handle the streaming for the District 3 Class 3A championships Feb. 27 at Spring Grove Area High School, which also serves as the PIAA Class 3A southcentral regional.
No spectators will be allowed at sectionals or District 3 tournaments due to COVID-19 concerns.
It means FloWrestling will handle each stage of the individual wrestling postseason — from district sectionals through the PIAA state championships in a month.
District 3 also announced Friday afternoon CD East will now host the PIAA Class 2A southeast regional tournament Feb. 27, replacing Bethlehem Freedom High School. And the district confirmed the sites its teams will head to for the PIAA super regionals which will be held March 6 — Altoona Area High School will host the 3A west super regional, and Martz Hall, near Pottsville Area High School, will host the PIAA Class 2A east super regional.
The PIAA individual championships will run March 12 (Class 2A) and 13 (Class 3A), with FloWrestling livestreaming both days.
The cost of a FloWrestling livestream subscription is $150 for a year and $12.50 for a month. Fans who subscribe after Sunday will be able watch the entire District 3 lineup, as well as the PIAA regional and state championships for the price of one month's subscription.
