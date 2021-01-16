HS Wrestling: Cumberland Valley's youth movement impresses at Central Dauphin Duals; Carlisle's Colton Zimmerman waiting on 100

LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP — The Eagles have been a Commonwealth Division powerhouse for years and annually battle Central Dauphin for the crown.
Head coach Dave Heckard had a couple key returnees this year in Navy commit Jake Lucas as well as Kyle Miller, Gabe Hays and Gabe Belga.
After that? It wasn't as clear. He had some holes to fill and turned to a couple of youngsters and expected them to step up for the Eagles.
After dropping a 31-23 decision to a good Williamsport team on a defensive fall a few days ago, the Eagles ripped Chambersburg 42-21 mid-week, then Carlisle 38-19 and Penn Manor 54-8 Saturday in their next three matches and have gotten contributions from those youngsters.
“Looking at matchups, I thought maybe we were in a good spot against Carlisle, but they wrestled tough," Heckard said. “The key was 189 where Gabe Hays beat Zimmerman. That was huge, and when you have big matches like that, the team gets fired up and the energy helps. Williamsport matched up well with us, and against Chambersburg we wrestled well. Nothing has changed from earlier in the week- I think the kids are finally settling in and practicing every day. Our younger guys have really wrestled tough so far.”
Losing Ben Monn (George Mason), Rustin Dzielak, Tim Kissinger, Dontey Rogan and Connor Mundis to graduation created some huge holes to fill, but as in the past, the Eagles have just reloaded with some talented youngsters.
Freshman Waylon Kitzmiller, plus sophomores Alex Tennis, Belga and Owen McKenzie are going to be counted on to fill those holes and the big shoes that graduated last year.
“Last week I wasn’t sure what to expect and not really feeling too confident, but seeing these younger guys wrestle this week, I definitely like our chances,” said Lucas, a reigning PIAA medalist and a CV veteran. “With this crazy year, we haven’t seen a lot of wrestling of matches. They have been working hard in the room, and we will continue to push them in the room. Kitzmiller, and Tennis and McKenzie are going to be big for us and we will need them."
The Eagles wrestle at Big Spring on Wednesday while the Herd wrestle at Palmyra on Tuesday to start a three-matches-in-three-days stretch.
100 has to wait
The focus at the Central Dauphin Duals on Saturday was for Carlisle’s Colton Zimmerman to get career win No. 100.
But it wasn't to be, with the senior dropping a pair of bouts to remain stuck at 99 for at least three more days.
Secondary was the matchups against the Mid-Penn Commonwealth powers Cumberland Valley and Central Dauphin for the former Commonwealth and current Keystone member Thundering Herd.
The Thundering Herd joined Zimmerman on a not-so-good day, as they dropped a 38-19 decision to the Eagles and a 37-15 decision to the Rams at Central Dauphin High School.
“We knew it was going to be tough after wrestling last night against Lower Dauphin and returning this morning for two tough matches,” Herd head coach Joe Wilson said. “People thought we were crazy wrestling these two back-to-back, but we are in a different division and we still wanted to see them. I was disappointed in how we wrestled against Cumberland Valley but saw a lot of fight and am happy with how we responded in the second match against Central Dauphin.
Shawn Smith, Noah Clawson and Layton Schmick all won both of their matches.
"Colton will get his 100th win, but today might have been the jolt for him to move forward," Wilson said. "Happy with how Noah, Trentin Walker and Schmick wrestled today, as well as Pete [Petsinas] and Anthony [DeAngelo] against very good kids.”