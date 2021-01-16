HS Wrestling: Cumberland Valley's youth movement impresses at Central Dauphin Duals; Carlisle's Colton Zimmerman waiting on 100

Freshman Waylon Kitzmiller, plus sophomores Alex Tennis, Belga and Owen McKenzie are going to be counted on to fill those holes and the big shoes that graduated last year.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Last week I wasn’t sure what to expect and not really feeling too confident, but seeing these younger guys wrestle this week, I definitely like our chances,” said Lucas, a reigning PIAA medalist and a CV veteran. “With this crazy year, we haven’t seen a lot of wrestling of matches. They have been working hard in the room, and we will continue to push them in the room. Kitzmiller, and Tennis and McKenzie are going to be big for us and we will need them."

The Eagles wrestle at Big Spring on Wednesday while the Herd wrestle at Palmyra on Tuesday to start a three-matches-in-three-days stretch.

100 has to wait

The focus at the Central Dauphin Duals on Saturday was for Carlisle’s Colton Zimmerman to get career win No. 100.

But it wasn't to be, with the senior dropping a pair of bouts to remain stuck at 99 for at least three more days.

Secondary was the matchups against the Mid-Penn Commonwealth powers Cumberland Valley and Central Dauphin for the former Commonwealth and current Keystone member Thundering Herd.