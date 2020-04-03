HS Wrestling: Cumberland Valley's three-time PIAA medalist Ben Monn lands with George Mason

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 589-4469 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Cumberland Valley senior Ben Monn won PIAA medals — now he’s got his sights set on some Division I hardware.

The Eagle committed to George Mason on Thursday, according to a tweet from PA Power Wrestling, joining third-year head coach Frank Beasley’s squad that went 9-9 in 2019-20 in its first year in the Mid-American Conference.

Monn went 144-39 during four years with Cumberland Valley, claiming three state medals at Hershey’s Giant Center. He closed his career with a seventh-place medal after entering the tournament as a championship contender in a challenging 113-pound bracket.

His losses at states were to the eventual champion, Hempfield Area’s Ethan Berginc, and 2019 champion Carter Dibert (Franklin Regional).

Monn was one of two Eagles to reach the state podium this year, along with 195-pounder Jake Lucas.

According to PennLive, Monn chose the Patriots over a couple other wrestling powers such as Drexel, Rutgers and Penn State.