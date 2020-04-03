HS Wrestling: Cumberland Valley's three-time PIAA medalist Ben Monn lands with George Mason

Cumberland Valley senior Ben Monn won PIAA medals — now he’s got his sights set on some Division I hardware.
The Eagle committed to George Mason on Thursday, according to a tweet from PA Power Wrestling, joining third-year head coach Frank Beasley’s squad that went 9-9 in 2019-20 in its first year in the Mid-American Conference.
Monn went 144-39 during four years with Cumberland Valley, claiming three state medals at Hershey’s Giant Center. He closed his career with a seventh-place medal after entering the tournament as a championship contender in a challenging 113-pound bracket.
His losses at states were to the eventual champion, Hempfield Area’s Ethan Berginc, and 2019 champion Carter Dibert (Franklin Regional).
Congrats to @CwrestleV 3x PIAA State Medalist Ben Monn on committing to @GMUWrestling
Monn was one of two Eagles to reach the state podium this year, along with 195-pounder Jake Lucas.
According to PennLive, Monn chose the Patriots over a couple other wrestling powers such as Drexel, Rutgers and Penn State.
Monn is the second Cumberland County wrestler within days to commit to a D-I program. Red Land’s Bryce Brennan committed this week to Pitt.
