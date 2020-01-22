HS Wrestling: Cumberland Valley sprints to District 3 Class 3A power rankings deadline with big win over Big Spring

“I feel like as the season goes on I get more confidence,” Lucas said. “I feel like this year my style definitely got more aggressive, and I feel like I’m definitely taking that out on the mat more. I’m pushing the pace with these guys and I feel like my hard work in the room is really paying off in these last couple of matches.”

Dash to the finish

Cumberland Valley has just one match left before the postseason — a 7 p.m. Thursday showdown with Chambersburg, which was thumped by top-ranked Gettysburg on Wednesday.

Right now, the Eagles sit just .02 percentage points behind Garden Spot at No. 8. If the standings hold, CV would face No. 9 Cedar Cliff (.700) in the first round.

The Eagles would like to bump up a few spots, yes, but head coach Dave Heckard knows that, for the most part, the standings are out of their control and will fall where they will.

“We don’t have any control over it, you know what I mean?” Heckard said. “We just kind of take care of what we can do. Getting this win here was nice tonight, and [on Thursday] we have Chambersburg, so that should be a good match.

“Where we fall, we fall. … I’d like to not be eight or nine, but, whatever.”