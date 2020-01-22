HS Wrestling: Cumberland Valley sprints to District 3 Class 3A power rankings deadline with big win over Big Spring

BIG SPRING — With the District 3 power rankings deadline Saturday, teams have a couple final chances to change their standings.
For Cumberland Valley, it was a chance to improve their Class 3A seventh-place spot (.710 prior to a match against Big Spring on Wednesday night) just a little bit.
And with some quick moves, and some quick bouts, the Eagles did just that in a 61-6 win over the Bulldogs at Big Spring High School.
You better work
The match itself wasn’t entirely a walk in the park for Cumberland Valley (10-4, 3-2 Commonwealth), however, as Big Spring (9-9, 3-2 Colonial) gave them a run in more than a few bouts.
The 152-pound matchup between CV’s Ben Belga and Big Spring’s Wyatt Hoffman got the crowd going. Both racked up points up to a 7-5 lead for Belga in just the first period. From there, Belga landed the reversal to go up 9-5 before Hoffman managed an escape point and takedown to cut it to just one point, 9-8, before Belga landed an escape point as the period ended.
Hoffman started the third with an escape to get within one again, 10-9, and took control for the remainder of the match. Hoffman tallied the takedown against Belga and added on nearfall points to get the comeback win 14-10.
Other matches for CV, like Jake Lucas’ match at 195, were a bit easier. Lucas got Andrew Adams to the mat quickly and then pushed him onto his back, flipping over him once to get the pin in just 56 seconds.
“I feel like as the season goes on I get more confidence,” Lucas said. “I feel like this year my style definitely got more aggressive, and I feel like I’m definitely taking that out on the mat more. I’m pushing the pace with these guys and I feel like my hard work in the room is really paying off in these last couple of matches.”
Dash to the finish
Cumberland Valley has just one match left before the postseason — a 7 p.m. Thursday showdown with Chambersburg, which was thumped by top-ranked Gettysburg on Wednesday.
Right now, the Eagles sit just .02 percentage points behind Garden Spot at No. 8. If the standings hold, CV would face No. 9 Cedar Cliff (.700) in the first round.
The Eagles would like to bump up a few spots, yes, but head coach Dave Heckard knows that, for the most part, the standings are out of their control and will fall where they will.
“We don’t have any control over it, you know what I mean?” Heckard said. “We just kind of take care of what we can do. Getting this win here was nice tonight, and [on Thursday] we have Chambersburg, so that should be a good match.
“Where we fall, we fall. … I’d like to not be eight or nine, but, whatever.”
“I feel like us as a team, we know that we’re better than [where we’re placed in the power rankings],” Lucas said. “We had two matches where we lost by one point, so I feel like next time around we’re going to make adjustments where we need to and guys are improving and working every day in the room, and I feel like we’re going to beat those teams that were pretty close last match.”
A new focus
For the Bulldogs, who have already accepted the fact they are out of the team postseason (No. 24, .953), the focus for the team has shifted.
Head coach Nate Gutshall is helping the team prepare on the individual postseason, using matches like CV to get ready.
“About the cutoff, we haven’t been worrying about that,” Gutshall said. “We’re just trying to do what we can, and we’re trying to get better. We have to try and peak at sectionals, that’s just what we gotta try and do.
“We’ve been in [individual] mode for a little while now — a week or so. A couple of these matches, there were some moves we could have made to try and squeak out a win here, but that’s not really what we’re looking for. We’re looking to get ready for the postseason and get to where we need to be. We still have time.”
