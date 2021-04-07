HS Wrestling: Cumberland Valley head coach Dave Heckard announces retirement after 17 years, four state champions

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Upon graduating college he returned to the Cumberland Valley School District to teach social studies. He also joined the wrestling program as an assistant coach.

“I am extremely proud of where Cumberland Valley is at as a program. We have a dedicated group of parents and wrestlers who will make the transition very smooth for the next coach,” Heckard said. “I have learned a lot through my years as a coach, but what I have learned the most in the past few years is that family comes first … being a good person, a good son, a good father and a good husband is really all that matters in the end.

"Thank you to everyone who has supported me along the way.”

The school district said it will begin a search for a new coach in the coming weeks.

“Coach Heckard has been involved in wrestling his entire life, both as a wrestler and as a coach," CV athletic director Mike Craig said. "He was a PIAA champion at CV and has coached numerous outstanding wrestlers and championship teams at CV. But more importantly, coach Heckard developed great relationships with his athletes, which at the end of the day is what really matters.