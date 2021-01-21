HS Wrestling: Cumberland Valley hands Boiling Springs its first loss of the season behind string of pins

Boiling Springs wrestling finally met its match Thursday night.

The always-tough Cumberland Valley squad ground out a win 47-18 over the Bubblers, handing them their first loss of the season at Cumberland Valley High School.

“We got out-wrestled tonight … that’s good for us,” Boiling Springs head coach Trevor Byers said. “I think at the end of the day it’s going to make us better. We’re young, I only have four seniors on the team, so I don’t think this hurst us at all. It’ll actually help us and make us grow.”

The Eagles built a quick lead from 120 pounds to 132, 13-0, before Kobin Karper’s pin at 138 gave the Bubblers (4-1) their first points. The momentum then shifted to Boiling Springs starting with Ean Wilson at 145, racking up three wins to flip the lead to the Bubblers 18-13.

But Cumberland Valley dominated the remaining weights from there, rolling through six weights with wins to end the match.

