HS Wrestling: Cumberland Valley hands Boiling Springs its first loss of the season behind string of pins

Boiling Springs wrestling finally met its match Thursday night.
The always-tough Cumberland Valley squad ground out a win 47-18 over the Bubblers, handing them their first loss of the season at Cumberland Valley High School.
“We got out-wrestled tonight … that’s good for us,” Boiling Springs head coach Trevor Byers said. “I think at the end of the day it’s going to make us better. We’re young, I only have four seniors on the team, so I don’t think this hurst us at all. It’ll actually help us and make us grow.”
The Eagles built a quick lead from 120 pounds to 132, 13-0, before Kobin Karper’s pin at 138 gave the Bubblers (4-1) their first points. The momentum then shifted to Boiling Springs starting with Ean Wilson at 145, racking up three wins to flip the lead to the Bubblers 18-13.
But Cumberland Valley dominated the remaining weights from there, rolling through six weights with wins to end the match.
Standing out
Noah Groelly ended the match at 113, pulling out a win against Raif Barber for the Eagles. After falling behind 5-2 early after a takedown and three near fall points from Barber in the first period, Groelly tallied three near fall points of his own in the second period before pulling off the 9-7 upset in the third.
By the numbers
From 172 pounds to 285 pounds, CV pulled off four pins in a row from Anthony Bruscino (172, 2:39), Gabriel Hayes (189, 3:35), Abubakar Saka (215, 2:40) and Jake Lucas (285, 53 seconds).
Up next
Boiling Springs hits the mat for the Waynesboro Duals Saturday at 8 a.m. Cumberland Valley waits a few days before facing rival Central Dauphin at home Jan. 27 in a match that was originally scheduled for Saturday.
They said it
Byers on if there was pressure to stay undefeated: “No, not really. This doesn’t hurt us too much. They’re [Class 3A], they’re ranked, like, fourth in the district, they only got one loss. If anything it helps us. We don’t shy away from nothin’, and the same with Coach [Dave] Heckard, he don’t shy away from nothin’. That’s how it should be.”
Byers on what he told the team after the match: “I told the kids, ‘I’m not upset. It is what it is, we got beat.’ It doesn’t ruin our season — we just gotta come back tomorrow. We just need to wrestle harder. Wrestle harder and smarter — that’s what it comes down to.”
