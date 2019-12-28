CHAMBERSBURG — Every year it seems the Trojan Wars Tournament at Chambersburg High School gets more and more competitive.
This year's tournament was not so kind to Sentinel-area teams. Not one wrestler walking away from the tournament with that elusive Trojan helmet trophy.
Here's how locals fared on Saturday:
Monn focusing on progress
Cumberland Valley's Ben Monn has made great strides already this season compared to a year ago.
The senior missed a Trojan Wars title — a 7-5 decision loss to Notre Dame-Green Pond's Brett Ungar in the 113-pound championship — a step up from last year's fourth-place finish at 120.
Monn is still focusing on what he needs to improve, especially with a state medal on his mind.
"I’m learning what I need to work on for states," Monn said. "And that’s what’s important — to see progress rather than perfection."
Monn's match started off on a low note, with Ungar breaking out of the locked arms neutral position first to get takedown points halfway through the first.
Monn started on top for the second period, but Ungar pulled away for the escape to make it 3-0 just 15 seconds in. Monn finally got a point on the board 15 seconds into the third when he managed an escape after starting on bottom.
@CVSDeagles' Ben Monn takes second in the 113 final of the Trojan Wars Tournament.
Ungar pulled away again, though, after Monn took a shot at getting some TD points, forcing Monn to his back for multiple tilt points instead to make it 7-1. Monn escaped again, only for Unger to tack on a few more takedown points and hold on for the win.
"I think I should have come out harder in that first period just because I probably could have worn him down sooner," Monn said. "That risk in the third period, I mean, I went for it and did what I had to do to make it work, but next time in a close match like that, [I’ll] maybe not go for something so risky where I’m going to possibly give up the win."
The Eagles, like Monn, have been taking strides as well. After finishing fifth in their home tournament and eighth at King of the Mountain, CV walked away from Trojan Wars with a seventh-place finish (141.5 points).
SILVER SPRING TOWNSHIP — Ben Monn may not be exactly where he wants to be yet.
The success this season can be boiled down to the team working together more often than last season, according to Monn. There's notable energy on the edges of the mat when one of their own is battling.
"We really try to support each other," Monn said. "Whenever we see someone doing something wrong, we’ll step in and we’ll be like, ‘I think this might work a little bit better.’
"Overall, I think we have the best corners. We have at least five guys sitting and supporting our teammates, and I think that’s also part of the reason why we have such a good score during these tournaments."
CV's Ruston Dzielak finished seventh at 120, Gabriel Belga finished third at 132, Jake Lucas finished third at 195 and Connor Mundis finished seventh at 285 pounds.
Jacob's weird new bracket
East Pennsboro's Adam Jacob is in a whole new weight class to start the season, and it's been an adjustment for the senior to say the least.
A lightweight at 113 last season, Jacob packed on the pounds and is competing at 132 this year.
And for him, it's been one heck of a learning curve.
"It’s weird, I’m not gonna lie," Jacob said with a laugh. "I had breakfast before weigh-in’s and everything and a cup of coffee and bowl of oatmeal, and still weighed in, like, two pounds under."
Jacob ended the day at Trojan Wars with a fifth-place finish at 132 — a 6-3 decision over Hamburg's Kyle Vernon — but he'll take it. Especially if it means being more comfortable in his final year.
"I’ve decided my senior year I’m not going to really cut weight this year," Jacob said. "I feel like I just want to end it all out feeling really happy out on the mat.
"I’m not stepping out on the mat worrying about if I’m going to get overpowered or gassed out or anything. I just feel like me again."
Notable finishers
Boiling Springs finished 10th as a team (123 points). Caydin Wickard came in sixth at 120, Andrew Stafford claimed seventh at 132, Kobin Karper ended sixth at 138 and Eli Crum was seventh at 160 pounds.
Red Land's Wyatt Fox finished fourth at 113, as did Bryce Brennanh at 138 pounds.