 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
HS Wrestling: Cumberland Valley approves Billy Chamberlain as new head coach
0 Comments
editor's pick alert top story
HS Wrestling

HS Wrestling: Cumberland Valley approves Billy Chamberlain as new head coach

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Cumberland Valley School District found a replacement to lead its wrestling program and it's someone with familiar ties to the Eagles.

Billy Chamberlain wrestled under former head coach Dave Heckard at CV and won a state title his senior year in 2006. He then worked as an assistant coach under Heckard before accepting a head coaching position with Manheim Central in 2017-18.

After being approved by CV's board Monday night, Chamberlain now returns to coach his alma mater. Chamberlain helped lead the Barons to three straight appearances in the District 3 team championships and back-to-back Lancaster-Lebanon League titles. 

CV's Chamberlain escapes for gold
HS Wrestling: Cumberland Valley head coach Dave Heckard announces retirement after 17 years, four state champions

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Heckard announced his retirement after 17 years on April 7. His teams racked up a record of 272-84 in those 17 years, earning him the title of the school’s winningest wrestling coach. CV wrestling produced four PIAA Class 3A champions, 55 sectional champions, 23 District 3/southcentral regional champions, 28 state medalists and 62 state qualifiers with Heckard at the helm.

His teams qualified for the District 3 team tournament 16 times and produced five District 3 titles. Out of 17 seasons, his teams also qualified for states 14 times with two second-place finishes, a third-place finish and a fourth-place finish.

Waiting for this feeling: Cumberland Valley's Jake Lucas ends career with dramatic sudden victory win for PIAA Class 3A 215-pound gold
The place to be: How Cumberland Valley stepped up to host PIAA wrestling, swimming championships in a pandemic
PIAA Wrestling: Cumberland Valley's Jake Lucas, Boiling Springs' Michael Duggan lock up PIAA medals

Email Mallory Merda at mmerda@cumberlink.com or follow her on Twitter @MalloryMerda

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

NBA Playoffs: Who will win the West?

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News