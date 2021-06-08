HS Wrestling: Cumberland Valley approves Billy Chamberlain as new head coach

Cumberland Valley School District found a replacement to lead its wrestling program and it's someone with familiar ties to the Eagles.

Billy Chamberlain wrestled under former head coach Dave Heckard at CV and won a state title his senior year in 2006. He then worked as an assistant coach under Heckard before accepting a head coaching position with Manheim Central in 2017-18.

After being approved by CV's board Monday night, Chamberlain now returns to coach his alma mater. Chamberlain helped lead the Barons to three straight appearances in the District 3 team championships and back-to-back Lancaster-Lebanon League titles.

Heckard announced his retirement after 17 years on April 7. His teams racked up a record of 272-84 in those 17 years, earning him the title of the school’s winningest wrestling coach. CV wrestling produced four PIAA Class 3A champions, 55 sectional champions, 23 District 3/southcentral regional champions, 28 state medalists and 62 state qualifiers with Heckard at the helm.

His teams qualified for the District 3 team tournament 16 times and produced five District 3 titles. Out of 17 seasons, his teams also qualified for states 14 times with two second-place finishes, a third-place finish and a fourth-place finish.

