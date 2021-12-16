HS Wrestling: Central Dauphin edges Cumberland Valley in final bout

One way or another, the drama inherent in a Cumberland Valley versus Central Dauphin wrestling match was going to find Michael Beers.

The CD 132-pounder had spent the week putting in the road work in order to get to his weight, leaving it a question as to where he would be on the scale and what kind of energy he would have on the mat once the match rolled around.

As if on cue in this rivalry, the most intriguing scenario became the one that played out Thursday. The draw opened the match at 138, leaving Beers to wrestle the final bout with the score tied. He closed strong in the second and third periods to deliver a 6-1 victory over CV’s Waylon Kitzmiller, giving CD a 26-23 win in the Mid-Penn Commonwealth match at Central Dauphin High School.

“Honestly, (I knew) right after heavyweight,” Beers said. “Once it came up to 106, we knew that was going to be a tight one, 113, all the way to up to me. We knew their lightweights were good, ours were good, and it was just going to be tight.”

Beers and Kitzmiller were scoreless after one period, and it looked as if the deadlock would continue for another full period. But Beers was awarded a reversal on the edge of the circle late in the second period, and later picked up a pair of nearfall points via tilt, allowing him to wrestle from ahead during the third period. It was then that the week’s mileage paid off.

“We ran five miles every day this week at 6 a.m., me and him,” CD coach Jeff Sweigard said. “I was like, ‘We gotta get it. It’s coming down to you. If we don’t have you, it’s going to be a struggle.’”

The win capped a match that had both coaches praising their squads’ efforts. Injuries and illness scrambled the lineups for both the Rams and Eagles, but the typical competitiveness was there. CD jumped out to a quick lead thanks to wins from Matt Repos (138) and Arthur Ruud (145), and Ryan Garvick added a 3-2 win over CV’s Gabe Belga at 160 in the type of marquee matchup not often seen in a December dual meet.

“We were ready to go,” CV coach Billy Chamberlain said. “Even if you don’t have the lineup you’re expecting, it’s next man up. We expect championship-caliber wrestling out of all our of guys, and they gave what we wanted.”

The Eagles bounced back behind the heavyweights, getting three straight wins from Anthony Bruscino (172), Elijah Jumper (189) and Braylon Stair (215) to go up 17-11, a lead that was cut in half by Ben Stewart’s decision win at 285.

That all set up a fight to the finish through the lightweights, and the teams split the first four of those bouts. CD got a critical win at 120 when Dallas Schorr picked up a 7-2 sudden-victory win over Alex Tennis, but CV stayed alive when Jacob Mitchell registered a decision win at 126 to tie the match at 23-23. That set the stage for Beers’s close-out.

“We knew it was going to be tight the whole way through,” Chamberlain said. “You expect some points here and there, but it’s Central Dauphin-CV. You don’t get points you’re expecting. We had to roll with the punches. It’s the first match (of the season). What could you ask for more than a close match like this?”

