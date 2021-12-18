HS Wrestling: Carlisle's Walker, Schmick win home-tournament titles and other weekend notes

Trentin Walker and Layton Schmick reeled in individual titles for the host team Saturday in the 60th Annual Carlisle Classic Wrestling Tournament.

Walker won the 120-pound title, capping the two-day tournament with a tech-fall win (25-10) over Waynesboro’s Jayden Rooney in the championship finals. Schmick captured the 285-pound title with a final-round decision (7-3) over Gettysburg’s Trevor Gallagher. The duo led the Thundering Herd’s charge to 162 points and a fourth-place among the 25 teams competing behind Gettysburg (180), Central Bucks East (168.5) and West Perry (168).

Also conquering their respective brackets were Trinity’s Major Lewis (106) and Tucker Paytner (189), Red Land’s Reese Polulak (138) and Boiling Springs’ Korbin Karper (145).

Before the finals, the Thundering Herd inducted former coaches Bill Woods and Glenn Flegal, and 2014 grad and former state finalist Ian Shannon, into the Carlisle Wrestling Hall of Fame.

Paradine places at Jimmy John’s

Cedar Cliff traveled to Colorado for the two-day Jimmy John’s Northern Colorado Christmas Tournament and finished 24th out of the 67 teams from five states. Mark Paradine authored the Colts’ top finish, reaching the 126-pound quarterfinals with a major decision and a pin before falling into the consolation bracket and suffering a 6-4 sudden victory defeat to Colorado’s Mickail Skeldum in the seventh-place bout.

Bulldogs bark at Penn Manor

Big Spring collected another individual title and a third-place finish as a team in the 20-team Penn Manor Tournament at Millersville University.

Owen Hutchinson led the way for the Bulldogs by winning the 215-pound title, earning a 3-0 decision over Exeter’s Sam Orzolek in the finals. Eli Gregoris (132) and Jeremiah Lecrone (285) also reached the finals and settled for second place. Manheim Township took the team title (172.5), and Bethlehem Liberty finished second (169).

Tim Gross is the sports editor at The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. Email him at tgross@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @ByTimGross

