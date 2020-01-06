Sean Smith has some knowledge of and experience with Pennsylvania wrestling, having lived in Carlisle and trained with the Thundering Herd’s youth program when he was in the fifth and sixth grades.
He returned to the Keystone State mats this year as a junior after spending the intervening years living in various locales both domestic and abroad as part of a U.S. Army family. Even for someone with an idea of the local wrestling culture, the return constituted a dive right into the deep end of the pool, with dual meets against a trio of perennial District 3 contenders and handful of individual matchups with returning state medalists.
Smith has held up well, having pocketed a 152-pound title at the Carlisle Holiday Tournament, while undergoing the adjustment. He hopes the crash course pays dividends down the line.
“Coming back to this, it’s a different style of wrestling,” Smith said. “You just have to get used to that and get back into it. Once you get going, you start fitting in and figuring out what works and what doesn’t here. It will be crucial to the other matches later.”
Smith and senior teammate Brandon Wells (132/138 pounds) are the latest in a long line of military family transfers to the Carlisle program, with both of them joining the Herd this offseason when their fathers were assigned to the U.S. Army War College. The prior stop for both was Germany — Stuttgart for Smith, Wiesbaden for Wells — where they wrestled at the schools at their respective bases and competed in tournaments with wrestlers from U.S. facilities across Europe.
Their first non-tournament dual meet this season was against backyard rival Cumberland Valley, a match wrestled in front of a big and boisterous crowd at CV’s Dome Gym. It was a good representation of what the duo has experienced thus far in Carlisle after moving from the more transient environment of the European bases.
“It’s different for sure, to have a huge community back you,” Wells said. “We have so many people come to our meets that are parents or grandfathers of these kids, and all their sons wrestle. The roots run deep, and I haven’t experienced that before. My freshman year I was at a high school [in Louisiana] that didn’t have a wrestling team, and then in Germany you just get kids from everywhere, where nobody is set in stone. But here is completely different and it’s cool. It’s a fun experience.”
Despite coming to Cumberland County from the same country and the same Department of Defense school system, the wrestling cultures Smith and Wells experienced at their schools in Germany demonstrate just how much variation there can be when both the student body, the teachers and instructors are undergoing constant turnover. Being in the right place at the right time plays a big role in experiencing success.
“You’re not going to be able to breed [wrestlers] from kindergarten up through high school,” Smith said. “It’s all about what school gets whoever is coming in, and the coaches moving around. I got lucky. I had a coach that came in a year before I moved there. He was an NCAA Division I wrestler and he was a great coach. But there were some other schools that didn’t have any coaches.”
Wells experienced that flip side at his school.
“At my school we had one of the wrestlers’ dads who fought MMA, so he was our coach,” Wells said. “Our head coaches were teachers there who didn’t know how to wrestle, so we just had parents and outside people come in and try to help out as much as possible.”
For now they are united under one wrestling room roof and one coaching staff. Smith will enjoy some continuity next season, as he will be back at Carlisle for his senior year. Wells plans to attend college and aims to embark on MMA training, having already logged experience in both wrestling and number of martial arts disciplines. Before then, they’ll soak in the local wrestling experience and enjoy the team aspect of wrestling that being with Carlisle has provided.
“It’s a little pressure, but I’m fine with that,” Smith said. “I like the pressure. I feel like it makes me perform better, knowing that I feel people are counting on me, and it’s not just about me. Every point counts to help the team.”