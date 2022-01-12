HS Wrestling: Carlisle exhibits confidence, nabs commanding win over Red Land

LEWISBERRY — For some athletes a change of scenery is needed.

But for some teams, a change in opponents can make a huge difference.

Carlisle battled the Mid-Penn Commonwealth heavyweights for many years with limited success, but a drop south to the Keystone Division has given new life to the Herd. An unbeaten division championship in their first year, has put them in position to run the table in their second year.

With two big matches this week — Red Land Wednesday and hosting Lower Dauphin Thursday night — the Herd took a huge step toward that second championship. With a solid start, two forfeits and several bonus-point wins, the Herd rolled to a 46-19 win over the host Patriots Wednesday night, extending their undefeated season.

“Obviously the drop to the Keystone Division was big for us, but the biggest difference for our team is confidence,” Herd coach Joe Wilson said. “We wrestled all over the East Coast this year and we normally had 4-5 kids. This year, we had 10 or so at every meet. The kids got wrestling matches in but they came in with a different mindset — to win matches and be better wrestlers.”

Anthony DeAngelo was a prime example. He bumped up to 172 pounds to wrestle a tough Patriot in Connor Stank. DeAngelo put him on his back twice before walking off with a 10-0 major decision.

“Anthony set the tone tonight. He wanted to bump up and wrestle that kid,” Wilson said.

Mitchell Adams put in a solid 5-0 win over Josh Patrick to give the Herd a 7-0 lead.

Bryce Phillips and Malik Miller waged an offensive linemen battle before Miller got hurt and gave Phillips an injury default. That was the closest the Patriots would get at 7-6.

Layton Schmick put Ethan Eisner on his back within five seconds and picked up the fall at 58 seconds.

Seconds later, Garrett Pedrick picked up a quicker fall at 29 seconds at 106.

Truman Lauer worked an 8-2 win and Connor Pedrick picked up a 23 second fall, winning the brother battle for Wednesday for fastest fall.

“I have known the Pedrick brothers for a long time and just knew they would be solid wrestlers. Connor said he was getting a pin tonight,” Wilson said.

Trenton Smith earned a forfeit and Caleb Hippensteel and Andrew Baer dropped matches but didn’t get put on their backs to keep the Patriots from earning bonus points. Ryan Beck and Reese Poduluk earned the Patriot wins.

Pete Petsinos bounced back from giving up back points to flip his opponent and earned a fall at 5:03, and then Jarrett Wilson picked up a forfeit to finalize the Herd scoring.

Marcus Plever picked up a fall at 2:57 to finish the match for the Patriots over Blaine Stoner.

“Carlisle has a very good team and we had to look at matchups and figured they would bump up, and DeAngelo wrestled a great match and then Adams,” Patriot coach Brian Baglio said. “We thought we would get points, but we lost 285, 106, 113, 120, and 126. We didn’t pick up any bonus points in the next several matches that we needed.”

“The biggest things we have this year is confidence. Every time we step on the mat, we are confident in winning that match,” Jarrett Wilson said. “Wrestling with my two older brothers everyday is special. They beat me up every day, challenging me to get better and be the best person and wrestler I can be. Anthony went from one of the kids who got beat up last year, and he is the one leading the charge this year. It has been so fun watching him, and how hard he has worked at it.”

