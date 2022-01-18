HS Wrestling: Carlisle defeats Palmyra 56-15 in Mid-Penn Keystone Match

Carlisle’s Jarrett Wilson curled his body on the mat at Swartz Gymnasium Wednesday and shot himself back up to his feet. He had just pinned Palmyra’s Colin Smith in a 152-pound bout to punctuate a 56-15 win for the Thundering Herd in a Mid-Penn Keystone match and Wilson improved to 22-3 individually. But for a moment he confronted his most formidable foe of the season: finality.

“It’s starting to set in,” the senior said. “It’s sad. My mom pointed it out. She gave me a hug and said, ‘This is your last time wrestling in this gym.’ It’s tough to think about.”

Before Wilson could contemplate the curtains closing on his senior season – including Thursday night’s scheduled Senior Night Celebration in Carlisle’s Gene Evans Gymnasium – he and his Thundering Herd teammates continued to navigate the waters of their dual-meet schedule with ocean-liner steadiness. Tuesday’s victory was the 13th in a row for the division-leading Thundering Herd (14-1 overall, 5-0 Keystone Division), and they executed it with trademark efficiency, collecting six pins, a tech fall and a decision and two wins by forfeit.

“They’re just a strong team, top to bottom,” Palmyra coach Shane Manney said. “You see they’re smooth in their execution on their tilts and takedowns. They’re just an aggressive team.”

Wilson’s victory Tuesday, in 1:21, was his 19th by pin this season, matching junior Layton Schmick (285 pounds) for the team lead. Schmick improved his season record to 22-1 and briefly pulled ahead on the Carlisle leaderboard by pinning Palmyra’s Jon Eisenbooth in 1:23 earlier in the evening.

“It’s important to score those bonus points,” said Joe Wilson, Jarrett’s older brother and the Herd’s head coach. “We know that we can count on those guys to score bonus points. We stress how important it is to pin and get those points, and Jarrett and Layton are leading the way for us there.”

Other pins Tuesday belonged to Carlisle’s Bradyn Jumper (215), Truman Lauer (1:35), Carter Pedrick (120) and Pete Petsinis (1:13). Jumper and Pedrick were two of the Thundering Herd’s five freshmen in the lineup Tuesday. Another – Mitchell Adams – earned a victory by forfeit at 189.

“We just have kids that have gotten more confidence,” Schmick said, “as they’ve gotten more matches under their belt.”

Jumper finished off Palmyra’s Cooper Ickes 4:28 into their bout at 189 to help the Herd vault to a 21-0 lead.

“Jumper has grown so much at the upper weights,” Jarrett Wilson said. “That’s such a tough spot for him to come in and be able to perform. Bradyn was a kid who we weren’t sure would be ready for that, but for him to face this adversity and become a young stud for us is something we’re really looking forward to.”

Jumper took a 2-0 lead into the third period. After some confusion over whether he should start the frame on top or on bottom, he chose top and worked his way to a pin.

“I knew it was over. I knew he was tired,” Jumper said. “I was just chopping the arm, keeping the bar in, and I knew it was going to work.”

Walker provided a flurry of action in a spirited bout against the Cougars’ Nate Foltz at 126, sprinting to a 12-4 lead through one period.

“I like to wrestle fast-paced and get to the action,” Walker said, “and work the stuff that I’m good at.”

Through two periods, Walker needed just a takedown to seal the tech fall.

He got it.

“He’s such a wild kid,” Joe Wilson said of Walker, “and he’s so well-liked by the teachers in the school because of his goofiness. And we see it on the mat. He wants to score a lot of points. He’s a good energy kid, and I think that’s going to help us toward the end of the year.”

As he was working toward the clinching blow, Walker heard Schmick shouting encouragement from his seat at the side of the mat.

“We all push each other in the room,” Walker said, “push each other to be better, to be great. It’s just a good environment.”

The Cougars (7-14, 3-2), picked up points with pins from Josh Smith (106) and Mason Bucks (145) and a 6-4 decision from Keagen Klinefelter (138), noticed the environment as well.

“It’s kind of a good gauge for us,” Manney said, “Like, ‘Hey, this is where we want to be.”

Tim Gross is the sports editor at The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. Email him at tgross@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @ByTimGross

