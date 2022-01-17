HS Wrestling: Camp Hill invades Florida and other notes from the weekend

Camp Hill flew south for the winter, or at least the weekend, finishing sixth as a team in the Jerry Mita Memorial Invitational held at Pinellas Park High School in Largo, Florida.

The Lions collected 137 points in the 25-team tournament and sent five individuals to the podium. Christian Doi led the Lions, wrestling to a title in the 132-pound bracket. He earned a 12-1 major decision against Kaleb Freel of East Bay High School in Florida. Doi’s path to the title also included a tech fall and a pair of pins that totaled 1:51 of time on the mat.

Joining Doi in bringing home medals were Grant Cutler (second at 285), Marcus Colson (third, 120), Noah Doi (third, 126) and Kobe Moore (fifth, 152).

The Lions returned to Pennsylvania ready to dive back in to their dual-meet schedule. With a 10-2 overall record and a 2-1 Mid-Penn Capital record, they have division matches scheduled at Middletown (3-5, 0-2) Tuesday and against East Pennsboro Thursday.

Carlisle claims bronze

Eight Carlisle wrestlers mined medals at the New Oxford Tournament Saturday, charging to a third-place finish out of 23 teams.

Mitchell Adams claimed the 172-pound title with a 7-4 decision over Harry S. Truman’s Terelle Dorceus. Trentin Walker (120) earned his 50th career victory en route to a silver medal, and Layton Schmick (285) also finished second in his weight class. Anthony DeAngelo (160) won his third-place bout, and Pete Pestins (138) took fifth place. Garrett Pedrick (106), Jarrett Wilson (152) and Truman Lauer (113) finished sixth, seventh and eighth, respectively.

The Thundering Herd, entering the week with a 13-1 record and a 4-0 mark in the Keystone Division, are set to host Palmyra (7-12, 3-0) Tuesday and CD East (5-5, 1-4) Thursday.

Dual-meet drama

Competing in Saturday’s Husky Duals at Mifflin County, Northern finished third with a 2-1 record, including a 38-36 victory over South Western in the third-place match. The Polar Bears (5-7) surged to a 28-0 lead but fell behind, 36-34, heading into the final bout at 113 pounds. Northern’s Dylan Horner sealed the victory with a 14-4 major decision over the Mustangs’ James Bonczewski.

Elsewhere, Cumberland Valley (8-3) went 2-1 in the Dallastown Duals, Red Land (5-2) finished second in its home gym at the Patriot duals, and Big Spring (5-7) took third place in the Gettysburg Duals.

Tim Gross is the sports editor at The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. Email him at tgross@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @ByTimGross

