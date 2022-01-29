HS Wrestling: Boiling Springs tops West Perry for Colonial Division title, No. 1 seed at districts

The late-morning light seeped into the Boiling Springs High School gym, and the Bubblers’ Ean Wilson soaked it in as the applause cascaded down from the bleachers. In the first four bouts of Saturday’s pivotal Mid-Penn Colonial match, visiting West Perry set the tone, and the Bubblers needed to answer.

But Wilson’s pin at 145 pounds against the Mustangs’ Noel Zeigler turned the proverbial tide, giving the Bubblers a 16-10 advantage, their first lead of the morning.

They never looked back.

With pins from Wilson, Jacob Scott (215 pounds) and Eli Bounds (126), the Bubblers held serve at home, defeating West Perry 43-23 to cinch the Colonial division title and the No. 1 seed in the District 3 Class 2A team tournament set to begin Monday. With the top seed, the Bubblers earned a first-round bye and hosting duties for their quarterfinal-round match scheduled for Wednesday.

District 3 officials planned to finalize the power rankings Saturday and release the official brackets Sunday.

“It’s just a step,” said Boiling Springs coach Trevor Byers of Saturday’s victory, which clinched the Bubblers’ third straight division title. “There’s a bigger picture, and we’re going for the bigger picture.”

On the road to the next step of the bigger picture, the defending District 3 Class 2A champion Bubblers (15-1, 6-0 Colonial) took down Northern Lebanon (No. 4 in the district rankings) and Biglerville (No. 8) in non-league duals during the regular season. Their only dual-meet loss came in a 46-21 setback to Saucon Valley in the finals of Northern Lebanon’s Berserker Duals Jan. 22.

“Getting our [butts] kicked by Saucon Valley was a good thing,” Byers said. “Some people might’ve thought that wasn’t fun, but sometimes you’re going to get knocked down.”

The team responded with three dual-meet wins in the final week of the regular season, punctuated by Saturday morning’s win over West Perry.

“Coach was saying all year that we weren’t letting West Perry come in and, metaphorically, take our remote and change the channel,” Wilson said.

The Mustangs (14-4, 5-1) reached for the proverbial remote, taking early leads with a pin from Jackson Rush in the opening bout at 120 and Blain Puchalsky’s major decision at 132.

Boiling Springs responded each time. Eli Bounds earned six points via pin at 126, and Kobin Karper, one of four seniors honored before the match, earned a major decision at 138.

Trailing Zeigler 4-0 after a first-period takedown and a pair of near fall points, Wilson waited for his opportunity.

“Ean won’t quit,” Byers said. “If you’re going to beat him, you’re going to have to wrestle for six minutes.”

About midway through the second period, Wilson rolled Zeigler into a cradle, turning it into a pin and six key points for the Bubblers.

“He’s come a long way this year,” Byers said. “He’s starting to pay attention to details and follow the instructions he’s given, and he’s starting to reap the benefits.”

After Michael Duggan expanded the Boiling Springs lead to 11 with a tech fall (21-6, 4;19) against Joe Saylor, the Mustangs kicked back with a decision from Carter Nace (160) and a major decision from Justice Hockenberry-Folk (172).

But Collin Neal’s major decision (189) and Scott’s pin put the Bubblers up 31-17 with three bouts to go. West Perry’s Brad Morrison pinned Julyan Dodson at 285, but the Mustangs forfeited the final two bouts.

“We treat every home match like they’re coming in to take our remote,” Neal said, “and we don’t want that. So we were just pumped up and ready to win. We wanted to get that top seed.”

Tim Gross is the sports editor at The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. Email him at tgross@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @ByTimGross

