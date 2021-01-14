HS Wrestling: Boiling Springs racks up comfortable lead, pulls out big win over Shippensburg in first match of season

Getting Boiling Springs so early in the season maybe wasn’t the luckiest draw for Shippensburg.
Looking up and down the lineup, Greyhounds coach Tony Yaniello said he’d “be happy to win at least three” of the matches.
And that’s exactly what happened. Boiling Springs, making its debut after a late start to the winter season, came flying out of the gate and never let up in a 57-15 win over the Greyhounds Thursday night at Shippensburg High School.
“I started two juniors and two seniors, then the rest were freshmen and sophomores,” Yaniello said. “[Boiling Springs] basically came out with the same team they beat us last year with. As I look up and down the lineup, every kid that we went out there against was very, very good, and of course they had a few good, young kids.”
The Bubblers racked up a hefty lead early with four pins from James Snyder (106), Raif Barber (113), Aiden McCombs (132) and Kobin Karper (138). Add in a forfeit win for Jackson Mentzer at 120 and a decision from Eli Bounds at 126 and the Bubblers were sitting pretty at 33-0.
The 145-pound match saw Shippensburg standout Dom Frontino facing off against Ean Wilson. A back-and-forth bought that saw the lead change hands more than once was eventually conquered by Frontino 7-6 to get Shippensburg’s first points on the board.
Diesal Koser (189) got the quick pin over Collin Neal, and Sean Hess also won by fall at 285 to round out the wins for the Greyhounds.
Boiling Springs was unavailable for comment after the match.
Standing out
Frontino’s match at 145 against Wilson was arguably the most competitive match of the night. Frontino came out of the gate to go up 4-1 before Wilson managed to wrestle Frontino onto his back for a takedown, three near fall points and then an escape later on to take the lead. A late takedown and a stalling point worked in Frontino’s favor so he could sneak out the win 7-6.
By the numbers
Four pins in the first six bouts helped the Bubblers build quite a comfortable lead. In all, they had seven pins against the Greyhounds to their two (out of three wins on the night).
Up next
Boiling Springs is back on the mat at the Waynesboro Duals Saturday at 9 a.m. Shippensburg visits the Manheim Township Quad Duals Saturday at 9 a.m.
They said it
Yaniello on Frontino’s performance: “Dom’s a 138-pounder, but we have him weighing in at 145 just to fill our lineup, and that kid got him in a five-point move, but that’s all he scored. Dom dominated the match, and like I told him, a lot of good kids don’t get off their backs after getting caught like that. To fight off your back and still win the match is how hard he works in practice.
Yaniello when asked about wrestlers that picked up wins: “Sean has picked up our heavyweight. He had a nice run in the postseason … and he’s 25 pounds heavier than he was last year. But, it’s not bad weight, it’s actually improved his strength and athletic ability, and he picked up where he left off last year. We were happy with how Sean conducted himself — with more confidence.”
Yaniello when asked about getting back on the mat: “It’s like I tell the kids everyday with the problem we’re having with schools not wrestling or not practicing because they’re being contact-traced or someone has COVID, every day is an adventure, so every day we practice and any match we get we’re just glad we’re able to do it. It’s really tough on the kids and the families, but it’s across the board.”
