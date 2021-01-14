HS Wrestling: Boiling Springs racks up comfortable lead, pulls out big win over Shippensburg in first match of season

Diesal Koser (189) got the quick pin over Collin Neal, and Sean Hess also won by fall at 285 to round out the wins for the Greyhounds.

Boiling Springs was unavailable for comment after the match.

Standing out

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Frontino’s match at 145 against Wilson was arguably the most competitive match of the night. Frontino came out of the gate to go up 4-1 before Wilson managed to wrestle Frontino onto his back for a takedown, three near fall points and then an escape later on to take the lead. A late takedown and a stalling point worked in Frontino’s favor so he could sneak out the win 7-6.

By the numbers

Four pins in the first six bouts helped the Bubblers build quite a comfortable lead. In all, they had seven pins against the Greyhounds to their two (out of three wins on the night).

Up next

Boiling Springs is back on the mat at the Waynesboro Duals Saturday at 9 a.m. Shippensburg visits the Manheim Township Quad Duals Saturday at 9 a.m.

They said it