HS Wrestling: Boiling Springs keeps rolling, hands West Perry its first loss of the season

ELLIOTTSBURG — Perry County was the wrestling epicenter Wednesday night as two state-ranked wrestling teams met at West Perry for the first time in many years.
Boiling Springs and West Perry entered the match fighting for top spots in the upcoming District 3 team wrestling tournament. Boiling Springs grabbed the toss up matches and two pins from Michael Duggan and Eli Crum in back-to-back matches decided the match as the Bubblers won 33-22 at West Perry High School.
Boiling Springs entered the night as the fifth seed, but ended the night as the fourth team and West Perry fell to sixth in the field.
In key matches, the battle of unbeatens at 113, double-amputee and 2020 state medalist Deven Jackson was able to knock off Raif Barber 3-1.
Eli Bounds picked up a huge win at 126 with a takedown in overtime to edge Blain Puchalsky 3-1.
Duggan and Crum used opposite approaches, but both picked up key falls to separate the teams, and Maxx Gillen picked up the clincher for the Bubblers with a fall over Kaleb Cordell at 189.
Turning point
Leading 15-9, the Bubblers turned to sophomore Michael Duggan, the youngest of well-known Duggan wrestling family, and he took Joe Saylor down several times, let him up several times and put him on his back before finally picking up the fall at 4:35. He led 13-4 at the time of the fall.
Eli Crum followed him, picked up a takedown and rolled Dayton Seidel for a quick fall at 24 seconds.
“The difference between a senior and a sophomore — two of our horses. Crum is a pinner and Duggan needs to get his points quicker, that is Crum’s mentality,” Bubblers head coach Trevor Byers said.
Key wrestlers
For the Mustangs, Carter Nace and Jackson maintained their unbeaten records, and for the Bubblers Kobin Karper and Duggan remain unbeaten with 10-0 records. Austin Mahoney continues his return for the Bubblers with a forfeit win at 120.
Up next
West Perry hosts Juniata Thursday and travels to the Line Mountain Duals Saturday, while the Bubblers host James Buchanan Thursday.
They said it
Byers on wrestling mentality: “It is a street fight out there and they are going to punch you in the mouth, you have to be able to punch back. I thought James Snyder gave us a great start and I was happy with all but one bout tonight. We have to be more aggressive in a 1-0 match. We need to take a chance.”
Duggan on practice and readiness for the postseason: “I am right where I feel I need to be for the postseason. I get to train with my brother (Patrick) every day and get tips from our coaches and work to improve every match. We are working hard in the room and we are getting better each day.“
Byers on tonight’s match: “We lost all three matches that I thought were toss-ups and that was the difference in the match. I thought Tyler Wonders was excellent and Justice Hockenberry-Folk wrestled a great match against Kobin Karper. We wrestled well and we are young and will continue to get better. I think some of the lack of offseason training showed tonight in our younger kids.”
