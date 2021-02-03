HS Wrestling: Boiling Springs keeps rolling, hands West Perry its first loss of the season

Eli Crum followed him, picked up a takedown and rolled Dayton Seidel for a quick fall at 24 seconds.

“The difference between a senior and a sophomore — two of our horses. Crum is a pinner and Duggan needs to get his points quicker, that is Crum’s mentality,” Bubblers head coach Trevor Byers said.

Key wrestlers

For the Mustangs, Carter Nace and Jackson maintained their unbeaten records, and for the Bubblers Kobin Karper and Duggan remain unbeaten with 10-0 records. Austin Mahoney continues his return for the Bubblers with a forfeit win at 120.

Up next

West Perry hosts Juniata Thursday and travels to the Line Mountain Duals Saturday, while the Bubblers host James Buchanan Thursday.

They said it

Byers on wrestling mentality: “It is a street fight out there and they are going to punch you in the mouth, you have to be able to punch back. I thought James Snyder gave us a great start and I was happy with all but one bout tonight. We have to be more aggressive in a 1-0 match. We need to take a chance.”