HS Wrestling: Boiling Springs' Bounds, Northern's Bartram win CV Kickoff Classic titles

Boiling Springs’ Eli Bounds scored a point with an escape in the third period, pulling even with Pennridge’s Sam Kuhns in their 132-pound championship bout at the Cumberland Valley Kickoff Classic Saturday. The Bubbler junior quickly turned the momentum into a takedown and a lead.

Fifty-four seconds later, the final whistle sounded, and the referee raised bounds’ hand toward the Eagle Dome ceiling. Two days into the wrestling season, Bounds had captured a tournament title.

“It sets an amazing tone for my season,” Bounds said. “I haven’t been feeling – or told that I’ve been looking – this good in what seems like years. I feel like I’m able to take what’s mine right now.”

Joining Bounds on the medal stand Saturday were Northern’s Cole Bartram – a champion at 172 – runners-up in Cumberland Valley’s Connor Killion and Boiling Springs’ Michael Duggan, and 14 other Cumberland County medalists.

“I love this tournament,” Cumberland Valley coach Billy Chamberlain said, “because you have good teams, but you’re not wrestling eight matches in two days. You’re able to stay healthy while at the same time, you’re going to be able to wrestle top competition.”

Bounds navigated the competition over the two-day tournament after a first-round bye, earning a tech fall (3:51, 23-8) against Bishop McDevitt’s Tillman Artell in the second round and pinning Northern’s Kyle Haverstick in Friday’s quarterfinal. He opened Saturday with a 5-4 decision against Isaac McGregor of Shikellamy.

“I’m getting a lot better with my shots,” Bounds said. “I haven’t been heavy with my shot work. This year, every opening I’m seeing, I’m trying to take it as often as possible. I just need to get that fear system out of my head and get to work more on what I need to do to win.”

Both combatants opened the final firing, each scoring points on a takedown and an escape. Kuhns scored the only point in the second before Bounds rallied in the third.

“He was a lot more aggressive than I expected,” Bounds said, “and I appreciate that out of an opponent who’s so good.”

Kuhns continued his aggression, forcing Bounds to allow an escape with 20 seconds remaining.

But the junior held him off for the title and a championship belt.

“After I let him up,” Bounds said of the waning moments, “I knew that it would be 6-5, so I had to keep that in my head the whole time and not overreact. I had to keep my cool and keep some pressure there in that last 30 seconds.”

While Bounds broke a late tie to earn his championship belt, Bartram build an early lead and kept pushing in the 172 final, scoring a tech fall (15-0, 3:51) against Council Rock South’s AJ Cerulli.

“It gives me more confidence for the season,” the sophomore said, “starting off this good.”

That start included Bartram’s second-round pin (0:53) against Bermudian Springs’ Trysten Keslar, a 12-3 quarterfinal major decision over Bishop McDevitt’s Anthony Glessner and a 6-2 decision over Nazareth’s Noah Okamoto in Saturday’s semis. Batram, who felt particularly effective with tilts and wrestling on his feet, scored a takedown 39 seconds into the championship bout and never looked back, leading 9-0 after the first period and controlling the second until the 15-point tech fall threshold.

“I pushed the pace against him to keep scoring points,” he said. “I knew after I tilted him a few more times that I could break him.”

On the same mat moments before, Duggan had battled back from a 5-0 deficit to force overtime against Council Rock South’s Matt Colajezzi.

“It was difficult,” Duggan said, “but I just kept in my head that I just needed to keep pushing the pace. I kept a positive mindset, a positive perspective. I just kept pushing him and pushing him. Obviously, it ended in defeat, but you’re going to have matches like that. It is what it is.”

Duggan tied it at eight on a takedown with 24 seconds left in an active third period. Colajezzi recovered and earned a sudden victory with a near fall early in the overtime period.

Like Duggan, Killion settled for second place after a 4-3 loss to Seneca Valley’s Connor Smith in the 106-pound final.

“I know I have to train harder,” the freshman said, “and work on my stamina to get better.”

Killion took a 3-0 lead in the early stages of the second period Smith answered with a reversal to pull within one and controlled the third period en route to near fall in the final seconds.

“Connor Killion is one of those kids that just needs to realize how good he is,” Chamberlain said. “He has a lot of talent, and I think once he realizes that he can take it to the next level and keep the pace that he starts at the beginning the whole way through, he’s going to be one of the toughest to beat in the state.”

In their first competition under Chamberlain’s watch, the young Eagles finished with 116.5 points in the team competition, good enough for third behind Nazareth (245.5) and Council Rock South (180.0). Joining Killion with medal-winning performances were Gabe Belga (fourth, 152 pounds), Jacob Mitchell (fifth, 126), Josiah Whitcomb (sixth, 138), Anthony Bruscino (sixth, 172) and Elijah Jumper (sixth, 189).

“December is all about seeing what you need to work on,” Chamberlain said, “and I think they have the right mentality. They’re working hard. They’re pushing the pace. They’re handfighting. It’s just refining those little details.”

Other local medalists included Northern’s Rocco Fratelli (third, 120), Joel McClintock (third, 138) and Timmy Johnson (fifth, 145), Shippensburg's Diesel Koser (fourth, 189), Boiling Springs’ Julyan Dodson (fifth, 285) and Red Land’s Ryan Beck (sixth, 132), Reese Polulak (fifth, 138), Bryce Phillips (sixth, 215) and Ethan Eisner (sixth, 285).

Tim Gross is the sports editor at The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. Email him at tgross@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @ByTimGross

