HS Wrestling: Big Spring seeking interim replacement for Nate Gutshall, who faces COVID-19 risks after heart surgery

Big Spring may have an interim head wrestling coach this year. It may not.

Nate Gutshall’s status for the 2020-21 season is up in the air. The school district posted a job opening Friday morning for an interim wrestling coach for this season.

Gutshall said the reason is COVID-19 risks stemming from open heart surgery he had June 3, 2019, to repair a damaged heart valve. The teacher and coach said he’s listening to his doctors, who right now feel it is unsafe for him to be in groups during the pandemic.

“I’m not quitting or anything, but I am — unless things change, I’ll probably be taking the year off. Nothing’s 100% yet,” Gutshall said. “With my heart surgery last summer, June 3, my doctor’s just don’t want me in the school right now basically. I’m teaching right now from home. … They wanna hire an interim head coach, which makes sense, and we’ll see how it goes.”

It’s a tough situation for Gutshall, who has led the Bulldogs for five seasons and said he’s “100% coming back” either next year or potentially sometime this season. A history teacher, Gutshall said he misses being in classrooms with students. And he misses his wrestlers.