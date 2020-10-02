HS Wrestling: Big Spring seeking interim replacement for Nate Gutshall, who faces COVID-19 risks after heart surgery

Big Spring may have an interim head wrestling coach this year. It may not.
Nate Gutshall’s status for the 2020-21 season is up in the air. The school district posted a job opening Friday morning for an interim wrestling coach for this season.
Gutshall said the reason is COVID-19 risks stemming from open heart surgery he had June 3, 2019, to repair a damaged heart valve. The teacher and coach said he’s listening to his doctors, who right now feel it is unsafe for him to be in groups during the pandemic.
“I’m not quitting or anything, but I am — unless things change, I’ll probably be taking the year off. Nothing’s 100% yet,” Gutshall said. “With my heart surgery last summer, June 3, my doctor’s just don’t want me in the school right now basically. I’m teaching right now from home. … They wanna hire an interim head coach, which makes sense, and we’ll see how it goes.”
It’s a tough situation for Gutshall, who has led the Bulldogs for five seasons and said he’s “100% coming back” either next year or potentially sometime this season. A history teacher, Gutshall said he misses being in classrooms with students. And he misses his wrestlers.
“I mean, I’m just trying to be patient. It’s hard. I love my wrestlers and I love my kids, and I wanna be there,” he said. “The teaching from home part for me is really hard right now because I love the classroom, and I love to be with the kids in the classroom. … Thank goodness for Big Spring High School and how they’ve worked with me.”
Gutshall’s heart surgery stemmed from his battle at 17 years old with Hodgkin’s lymphoma. He wrestled throughout his treatment, but his doctor’s then warned him the radiation treatment could cause heart damage that would have to be treated later in life.
That moment came last summer. Gutshall said the surgery wasn’t an emergency, but the heart valve “was getting bad. So, it needed to be done. It was not an emergency surgery, but it needed to be done.”
A chance to 'kick the boys' butts': Role models, strong support systems pave way for girls wrestlers in youth programs
Support Local Journalism
HS Wrestling: Girls wrestling task force launches new initiative to grow participation in Pennsylvania
He said his doctors are concerned about two things: fluid around his heart, which he had follow-up surgery for in October 2019, and high blood pressure. The CDC says people with high blood pressure or other heart ailments may be at increased risk of severe illness due to COVID-19.
“My heart’s in good shape right now, they did a great job,” Gutshall said. “But they’re worried about a couple things.”
If a vaccine is produced, his doctors think that might make coaching safe again, but Gutshall is wary if an early vaccine would be effective enough for him. He gets the flu vaccine every year, he said.
“[My family is] supportive. But everybody’s a little worried,” Gutshall said. “But I just wanna be safe right now. … There’s only really one thing more important to me than coaching and teaching, and that’s my family.”
Home Sweet Home: More than 60 area head coaches lead a program at their alma maters, a 'comfort zone' to many and a chance to give back
Support system: A chance encounter led to a lifetime of wrestling, teaching and raising a family for Nate and Carrie Gutshall
And that means a hiatus of unknown length.
Gutshall said his varsity assistant, Frank Landis, and middle school coach, Colton Drawbaugh, have assumed shared duties right now. Gutshall fully intends to support the program and contribute however he can, just from a distance. And he was not sure how the district would replace him on a temporary basis, whether the hire would be an internal promotion or external.
And all that depends on if there’s a winter season. The PIAA delayed the fall season two weeks — the Mid-Penn Conference delayed it further — and health experts have routinely cited increased risks of large groups of people indoors. But the winter season — basketball, wrestling and swimming — presents a different challenge with all sports indoors and requiring, especially in basketball and wrestling, close contact.
Gov. Tom Wolf has routinely recommended no more than 25 people at any indoor event, including high school sports. That has led to legal and legislative challenges, although a circuit court this week allowed a stay of the administration’s guidelines while an appeal is processed after a judge ruled the guidelines unconstitutional a few weeks ago.
Wrestling, an inherently close-contact sport, will present a challenge during a pandemic that has claimed more than 205,000 lives in the U.S. and is nearing its first full year. Chambersburg canceled this year’s Trojan Wars tournament set over the winter holiday break, and other tournaments have also been canceled.
Email Jake Adams at jadams@cumberlink.com or follow him on Twitter @jakeadams520
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.