HS Wrestling: Azzy Ibrahim exemplifies Carlisle's bonus-point push in rout of Big Spring

Schmidt eventually earned an escape, but Ibrahim tallied two more solid takedowns to end the match with a major 9-1.

“I was thinking I need three more points for the team,” Ibrahim said. “It’s gonna get us the upper half in the long run, we’re coming up to heavyweight and it could come down to if we got that tackle or if we got that pin, so I was just thinking I need to score as many points as possible.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

By the numbers

Carlisle notched five pins and four major decisions through 10 matches wrestled.

Two wins for Carlisle came off forfeits at 152 for Anthony DeAngelo and 160 for Marquise Miller. Gregoris was the lone forfeit winner at 106 for Big Spring.

Up next

No rest for the Herd (5-2, 4-0 Keystone) as they get right back on the mat Wednesday at home against Northern at 7, their first match in the Keystone Division this season. Big Spring (6-11, 0-3 Colonial) gets a break until Feb. 1 when it takes on James Buchanan at home.

It’s been a busy two-week start for the Herd, who opened the year Jan. 16 with a double-dual, wrestled three straight nights last week and have started another three-match week that ends Saturday at the Spring Grove Duals.