HS Wrestling: Azzy Ibrahim exemplifies Carlisle's bonus-point push in rout of Big Spring

Bonus points played a big factor in Carlisle earning a comfortable win over Bog Spring 56-12 Tuesday at Carlisle High School.
It was a tale of falls and major decisions in the Mid-Penn Conference crossover dual-meet, one the Thundering Herd won handily on their home mat.
“Being able to score late in matches is an attest to our conditioning and the stuff that coach [Tom] Donnelly is doing so we’re ready to wrestle in the third period,” Carlisle head coach Joe Wilson said. “I think that was the most important thing I took out of tonight was to score late in matches and get those bonus points.”
Noah Clawson set the tone for the match at 113, pinning Big Spring’s Ryan Woodward to get things going. Majors from Azzy Ibrahim (120) and Trentin Walker (126) opened the floodgates bonus points and close falls.
Andrew Adams was the lone victor for the Bulldogs at 215 — the only other was Eli Gregoris with a win by forfeit at 106 to end the match — notching the pin in 2:50 over Malik Miller to get the Bulldogs their first points of the night.
Standing out
Ibrahim defined the Herd’s intended mission Tuesday night. The 120-pounder racked up two takedowns and an escape point through two periods, keeping his opponent, Logan Schmidt, off the scoreboard early on.
Schmidt eventually earned an escape, but Ibrahim tallied two more solid takedowns to end the match with a major 9-1.
“I was thinking I need three more points for the team,” Ibrahim said. “It’s gonna get us the upper half in the long run, we’re coming up to heavyweight and it could come down to if we got that tackle or if we got that pin, so I was just thinking I need to score as many points as possible.”
Winter Sports FAQ: Can fans attend games? Who has to wear masks? What will the postseason look like?
HS Wrestling: District 3 approves sites, dates and entry fees for sectional and district championships
By the numbers
Carlisle notched five pins and four major decisions through 10 matches wrestled.
Two wins for Carlisle came off forfeits at 152 for Anthony DeAngelo and 160 for Marquise Miller. Gregoris was the lone forfeit winner at 106 for Big Spring.
Up next
No rest for the Herd (5-2, 4-0 Keystone) as they get right back on the mat Wednesday at home against Northern at 7, their first match in the Keystone Division this season. Big Spring (6-11, 0-3 Colonial) gets a break until Feb. 1 when it takes on James Buchanan at home.
It’s been a busy two-week start for the Herd, who opened the year Jan. 16 with a double-dual, wrestled three straight nights last week and have started another three-match week that ends Saturday at the Spring Grove Duals.
They said it
Ibrahim on what he’s seen from the team: “I’ve seen a lot of fight from our guys. We wanted more, and I’ve seen some guys give up on themselves, but it’s just a matter of who’s pushing it more against these opponents.”
Wilson on the team being level-headed: “We knew we were going to have a pretty solid team this year. I think the kids, instead of being big-headed coming in we took those two early losses to Cumberland Valley and Central Dauphin to kind of settle us down. We’re seeing kids going out there and being patient.”
Wilson on the team’s relationship with Big Spring: “We do a lot of things with Big Spring. We go to the Disney Duals with them in the offseason, we go to camp with them in the offseason, so our kids are used to each other, which makes it difficult to wrestle. But I thought our kids wrestled well and were able to score those bonus points.”
HS Sports Highlights: Lukas Rhodes lifts Mechanicsburg boys to second straight win; Julie Jekot's 27, six 3's fuels Cumberland Valley rout
Email Mallory Merda at mmerda@cumberlink.com or follow her on Twitter @MalloryMerda