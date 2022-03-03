HS Wrestling: 17 Wrestlers head to PIAA Class 2A Southeast Regional

The wrestling postseason continues with the PIAA Class 2A Southeast Regional scheduled for Friday and Saturday at Freedom High School in Bethlehem. Seventeen local wrestlers head into their respective brackets, looking to lock down a regional title and a berth in the state individual tournament scheduled for March 10-12 at Hershey’s Giant Center.

Boiling Springs’ Eli Bounds (126 pounds), Kobin Karper (138) and Michael Duggan (152) all received first-round byes as the top seeds in their weight class. Camp Hill’s Christian DOi (132) also received a bye as the No. 2 seed.

The nine Bubblers set for battle in Bethlehem also include Luke Magnani (106), Ean Wilson (145), Deion White (172), Collin White (189), Jacob Scott (215) and Julyan Dodson (285).

Joining Doi in Camp Hill’s contingent are Marcus Colson (120), Noah Doi (126), Kobe Moore (152) and Grant Cutler (215).

The Trinity trio of Major Lewis (126), Jagger Gray (172) and Tucker Paynter (189) is also set for action.

Wrestling is scheduled to begin with preliminary rounds scheduled for 4:30 p.m., followed by quarterfinals and first-round consolations. Saturday’s rounds – the semifinals, finals and remaining consolations – are scheduled to begin at 9:30 a.m.

