HS Wresting: Carlisle's Layton Schmick, Northern's Cole Bartram highlight Mid-Penn all-stars

With the high school wrestling regular season in the books, the Mid-Penn Conference announced its 2021-22 Division All-Star teams Sunday night.

In the Sentinel area, 68 wrestlers were named division all-stars. Among the wrestlers, Carlisle’s Layton Schmick and Northern’s Cole Bartram were named co-MVPs of the Keystone Division. Additionally, Boiling Springs’ head coach Trevor Byers and Carlisle skipper Joe Wilson were tabbed Coach of the Year in their respective divisions.