HS Wrestling

HS Wresting: Carlisle's Layton Schmick, Northern's Cole Bartram highlight Mid-Penn all-stars

With the high school wrestling regular season in the books, the Mid-Penn Conference announced its 2021-22 Division All-Star teams Sunday night.

In the Sentinel area, 68 wrestlers were named division all-stars. Among the wrestlers, Carlisle’s Layton Schmick and Northern’s Cole Bartram were named co-MVPs of the Keystone Division. Additionally, Boiling Springs’ head coach Trevor Byers and Carlisle skipper Joe Wilson were tabbed Coach of the Year in their respective divisions.

Below is the full of list of Sentinel-area honorees divided by division.

Capital Division

First team — Major Lewis, Trinity, 106

First team — Marcus Colson, Camp Hill, 120

First team — Noah Doi, Camp Hill, 126

First team — Christian Doi, Camp Hill, 132

First team — Kenseth Beistline, East Pennsboro, 138

First team — Jagger Grey, Trinity, 172

First team — Tucker Paynter, Trinity, 215

Second team — Michael Sutton, Trinity, 113

Second team — Kobe Moore, Camp Hill, 152

Honorable mention — Logan Rivera, Camp Hill, 106

Honorable mention — Josiah Bowie, Camp Hill, 126

Honorable mention — Jakob Shull, Trinity, 160

Honorable mention — grant Cutler, Camp Hill, 285

Commonwealth Division

First team — Aidan Bachman, Cedar Cliff, 138

First team — Gabriel Belga, Cumberland Valley, 152

First team — Anthony Bruscino, Cumberland Valley, 172

Honorable mention — Phil Montes, Cumberland Valley, 106

Honorable Mention — Alexander Tennis, Cumberland Valley, 113

Honorable mention — Gunner Hefflefinger, Cedar Cliff, 126

Honorable mention — Jaciah Whitcomb, Cumberland Valley, 138

Honorable mention, Max Haas, Cedar Cliff, 152

Colonial Division

First team — Luke Mangini, Boiling Springs, 106

First team — Eli Bounds, Boiling Springs, 126

First team — Logan Schmidt, Big Spring, 132

First team — Kobin Karper, Boiling Springs, 138

First team — Dominic Frontino, Shippensburg, 152

First team — Clayton Hetrick, Big Spring, 172

First team — Diesel Koser, Shippensburg, 189

First team — Julyan Dodson, Boiling Springs, 285

Second team — Faith Warner, Big Spring, 106

Second team — Raif Barber, Boiling Springs, 113

Second team — Eli Gregorius, Big Spring, 126

Second team — Ean Wilson, Boiling Springs, 145

Second team — Michael Duggan, Boiling Springs, 152

Second team — Jaydan Barrick, Boiling Springs, 160

Second team — Deion White, Boiling Springs, 172

Second team — Collin neal, Boiling Springs, 189

Second team — Owen Hutchinson, Big Spring, 215

Second team — Drew Fry, Shippensburg, 285

Honorable mention — Jackson Metzger, Boiling Springs, 120

Honorable mention — John Gleason, Shippensburg, 172

Honorable mention — Rodney Yeager, Big Spring, 189

Honorable mention — Jacob Scott, Boiling Springs, 215

Keystone Division

First team — Tyler Budman, Mechanicsburg, 113

First team — Rocco Fratelli, Northern, 120

First team — Trentin Walker, Carlisle 126

First team — Ryan Beck, Red Land, 132

First team — Reese Polulak, Red Land, 138

First team — Pete Petsinis, Carlisle, 145

First team — Jarrett Wilson, Carlisle, 152

First team — Cole Bartram, Northern, 172

First team — Layton Schmick, Carlisle 285

Second team — Garrett Pedrick, Carlisle, 106

Second team — carter Pedrick, Carlisle, 120

Second team — Parker Sample, Mechanicsburg, 145

Second team — Timmy Johnson, Northern, 152

Second team — Anthony DeAngelo, Carlisle, 160

Second team — Mitchell Adams, Carlisle, 172

Second team — Bryce Phillips, Red Land, 215

Honorable mention — Garrett Anderson, Red Land, 106

Honorable mention — Truman Lauer, Carlisle, 113

Honorable mention — Declan Basinger, Northern, 126

Honorable mention — Kyle Haverstick, Northern, 132

Honorable mention — Joel McClintock, Northern, 138

Honorable mention — Marcus Plever, Red Land, 152

Honorable mention — Josh Patrick, Red Land, 160

Honorable mention — Antonio Zeno, Mechanicsburg, 189

Honorable mention — Malik Miller, Carlisle, 215

