HS Wresting: Carlisle's Layton Schmick, Northern's Cole Bartram highlight Mid-Penn all-stars

With the high school wrestling regular season in the books, the Mid-Penn Conference announced its 2021-22 Division All-Star teams Sunday night.
In the Sentinel area, 68 wrestlers were named division all-stars. Among the wrestlers, Carlisle’s Layton Schmick and Northern’s Cole Bartram were named co-MVPs of the Keystone Division. Additionally, Boiling Springs’ head coach Trevor Byers and Carlisle skipper Joe Wilson were tabbed Coach of the Year in their respective divisions.
Below is the full of list of Sentinel-area honorees divided by division.
PIAA Regional Wrestling: Boiling Springs' Karper, Duggan take silver; 10 wrestlers advance to state tournament
Capital Division
First team — Major Lewis, Trinity, 106
First team — Marcus Colson, Camp Hill, 120
First team — Noah Doi, Camp Hill, 126
First team — Christian Doi, Camp Hill, 132
First team — Kenseth Beistline, East Pennsboro, 138
People are also reading…
First team — Jagger Grey, Trinity, 172
First team — Tucker Paynter, Trinity, 215
Second team — Michael Sutton, Trinity, 113
Second team — Kobe Moore, Camp Hill, 152
Honorable mention — Logan Rivera, Camp Hill, 106
Honorable mention — Josiah Bowie, Camp Hill, 126
Honorable mention — Jakob Shull, Trinity, 160
Honorable mention — grant Cutler, Camp Hill, 285
Commonwealth Division
First team — Aidan Bachman, Cedar Cliff, 138
First team — Gabriel Belga, Cumberland Valley, 152
First team — Anthony Bruscino, Cumberland Valley, 172
Honorable mention — Phil Montes, Cumberland Valley, 106
Honorable Mention — Alexander Tennis, Cumberland Valley, 113
Honorable mention — Gunner Hefflefinger, Cedar Cliff, 126
Honorable mention — Jaciah Whitcomb, Cumberland Valley, 138
Honorable mention, Max Haas, Cedar Cliff, 152
Colonial Division
First team — Luke Mangini, Boiling Springs, 106
First team — Eli Bounds, Boiling Springs, 126
First team — Logan Schmidt, Big Spring, 132
First team — Kobin Karper, Boiling Springs, 138
First team — Dominic Frontino, Shippensburg, 152
First team — Clayton Hetrick, Big Spring, 172
First team — Diesel Koser, Shippensburg, 189
First team — Julyan Dodson, Boiling Springs, 285
Second team — Faith Warner, Big Spring, 106
Second team — Raif Barber, Boiling Springs, 113
Second team — Eli Gregorius, Big Spring, 126
Second team — Ean Wilson, Boiling Springs, 145
Second team — Michael Duggan, Boiling Springs, 152
Second team — Jaydan Barrick, Boiling Springs, 160
Second team — Deion White, Boiling Springs, 172
Second team — Collin neal, Boiling Springs, 189
Second team — Owen Hutchinson, Big Spring, 215
Second team — Drew Fry, Shippensburg, 285
Honorable mention — Jackson Metzger, Boiling Springs, 120
Honorable mention — John Gleason, Shippensburg, 172
Honorable mention — Rodney Yeager, Big Spring, 189
Honorable mention — Jacob Scott, Boiling Springs, 215
Keystone Division
First team — Tyler Budman, Mechanicsburg, 113
First team — Rocco Fratelli, Northern, 120
First team — Trentin Walker, Carlisle 126
First team — Ryan Beck, Red Land, 132
First team — Reese Polulak, Red Land, 138
First team — Pete Petsinis, Carlisle, 145
First team — Jarrett Wilson, Carlisle, 152
First team — Cole Bartram, Northern, 172
First team — Layton Schmick, Carlisle 285
Second team — Garrett Pedrick, Carlisle, 106
Second team — carter Pedrick, Carlisle, 120
Second team — Parker Sample, Mechanicsburg, 145
Second team — Timmy Johnson, Northern, 152
Second team — Anthony DeAngelo, Carlisle, 160
Second team — Mitchell Adams, Carlisle, 172
Second team — Bryce Phillips, Red Land, 215
Honorable mention — Garrett Anderson, Red Land, 106
Honorable mention — Truman Lauer, Carlisle, 113
Honorable mention — Declan Basinger, Northern, 126
Honorable mention — Kyle Haverstick, Northern, 132
Honorable mention — Joel McClintock, Northern, 138
Honorable mention — Marcus Plever, Red Land, 152
Honorable mention — Josh Patrick, Red Land, 160
Honorable mention — Antonio Zeno, Mechanicsburg, 189
Honorable mention — Malik Miller, Carlisle, 215