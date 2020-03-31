HS Girls Wrestling: SanctionPA to hold series webinars for schools, parents aimed increasing awareness

The drive to sanction girls wrestling at the high school level in Pennsylvania is getting another boost.

Pat Tocci, senior director for the National Wrestling Coaches Association, is teaming up with Brooke Zumas and Jon Trenge, a three-time All-American wrestler at Lehigh University and head wrestling coach at Parkland High School, to hold various webinars on SanctionPA. The initiative was created in early March and soon after JP McCaskey became the first high school in the state with sponsored girls varsity wrestling.

The goal is to motivate coaches and others to begin forming varsity girls teams of their own. Under current PIAA rules, it cannot sanction a sport until at least 100 high schools have sponsored varsity girls wrestling. A team need only consist of one athlete to be considered a varsity team.

"Brooke Zumas and I wanted to do more education outreach to coaches, administrators and parents," Tocci said through Twitter direct message. "This is the first in a series of these we plan to do. We feel we needed to do more on educating about our initiative, what is required to get girls wrestling sanctioned, and what it looks like to coach and recruit girls."