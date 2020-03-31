HS Girls Wrestling: SanctionPA to hold series webinars for schools, parents aimed increasing awareness

The drive to sanction girls wrestling at the high school level in Pennsylvania is getting another boost.
Pat Tocci, senior director for the National Wrestling Coaches Association, is teaming up with Brooke Zumas and Jon Trenge, a three-time All-American wrestler at Lehigh University and head wrestling coach at Parkland High School, to hold various webinars on SanctionPA. The initiative was created in early March and soon after JP McCaskey became the first high school in the state with sponsored girls varsity wrestling.
The goal is to motivate coaches and others to begin forming varsity girls teams of their own. Under current PIAA rules, it cannot sanction a sport until at least 100 high schools have sponsored varsity girls wrestling. A team need only consist of one athlete to be considered a varsity team.
"Brooke Zumas and I wanted to do more education outreach to coaches, administrators and parents," Tocci said through Twitter direct message. "This is the first in a series of these we plan to do. We feel we needed to do more on educating about our initiative, what is required to get girls wrestling sanctioned, and what it looks like to coach and recruit girls."
A webinar for Pa. coaches is scheduled Wednesday at 7 p.m., while a webinar for athletic directors is scheduled Thursday and another for parents and booster clubs will be scheduled next week.
You have free articles remaining.
Brooke Zumas, Jon Trenge and I will be hosting a webinar for PA Coaches about our #sanctionpa girls wrestling efforts on Wednesday at 7pm. We will be hosting future webinars for athletic directors and parents/supporters. Coaches can register at: https://t.co/WBihcfkZFe pic.twitter.com/nGbZiswUtS— Pat Tocci (@ptoc134) March 30, 2020
The webinars will focus on "background of SanctionPA and its goals, the state and national landscape of girls wrestling, what forming an official girls team looks like and what it means, recruitment of girls, coaching girls and commonly asked questions we have received," according to Tocci.
"[We want others to be] more educated on the process of what it means to start a girls program and motivated to want to start working towards one," Tocci said about what he hopes comes out of the webinars.
Those interested can sign up on their Zoom page at any point before the start of each webinar.
HS Wrestling: Girls wrestling task force launches new initiative to grow participation in Pennsylvania
A chance to 'kick the boys' butts': Role models, strong support systems pave way for girls wrestlers in youth programs
Former Big Spring wrestler Abi Sweger: Transition to high school competition can be too intimidating for young girls
Email Mallory at mmerda@cumberlink.com or follow her on Twitter @MalloryMerda
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!