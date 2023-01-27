High School Wrestling Notes: Red Land reels in 1st division title since 1989

Red Land wrestling clinched its first division title since 1989 with a 42-20 Mid-Penn Keystone win over Hershey Thursday night in Lewisberry.

Ethan Eisner delivered pivotal points for the Patriots (13-5, 6-1 Keystone), turning the team’s 16-15 deficit into an 18-16 lead with a 4-2 sudden-victory win over Hershey’s Cory Schaffer in the heavyweight bout.

The Trojans (4-4, 3-4) had traded wins and losses with the Patriots through five bouts before Red Land’s Bryce Phillips picked up a pin at 215, giving Eisner a chance to grab the lead. The Patriots pulled away with seven wins in the final eight bouts.

The win also all but secured Red Land’s spot in the District 3 Class 3A team tournament set to begin Tuesday. As of Friday morning, Red Land occupied the No. 13 slot in Class 3A power rankings with the top 16 teams advancing to the postseason tournament. The power rankings and brackets are to be finalized Saturday.

Central Dauphin, West Perry and Bishop McDevitt also clinched division titles Thursday. The unbeaten Rams defeated Cumberland Valley 43-16 to claim the Commonwealth crown outright while the Crusaders kept their perfect conference record intact with a 61-6 victory over East Pennsboro.

Mid-Penn Colonial champion West Perry polished off a perfect league record with a 55-12 win at Waynesboro.

Carlisle keeps playoff hopes alive

A loss to Red Land Wednesday pushed Carlisle to the edges of the District 3 cut line in the 16th and final spot in Class 3A, but the Herd rebounded and added to their resume with a 54-21 win over CD East in the Mid-Penn Keystone finale for both teams.

The Herd (12-5, 3-3 Keystone) trailed 9-0 through two bouts. Mitchell Adams won by disqualification at 160 to put Carlisle on the board, and Anthony DeAngelo (172), Bradyn Jumper (215), Layton Schmick (285), Jarrett Lynch (107), Garrett Pedrick (121), Andrew Baer (127) and Carter Pedrick (133) all won by fall. Thaddeus Krebs opened the match with a 7-2 decision at 145 pounds for the Panthers (0-7, 3-19), who picked up their other two wins by forfeit.

Mechanicsburg sweeps doubleheader

Due to a weather-related postponement Wednesday, Mechanicsburg hosted and swept a doubleheader Thursday, defeating Shippensburg 41-19 before knocking off Northern 42-28.

At 133 pounds, Jude Ayala opened the Shippensburg match with a decision and capped the Northern match with a fall. Tyler Budman (114) and Jayden Connors (215) also went 2-0, each picking up one win by fall and one by forfeit.

Mechanicsburg finished its dual meet schedule with a 7-5 record while Shippensburg slid to 4-8 and Northern dropped to 6-11.

Thursday's scores

Mid-Penn Commonwealth

Chambersburg 54, Cedar Cliff 22

Central Dauphin 43, Cumberland Valley 16

Mid-Penn Keystone

Carlisle 54, CD East 21

Red Land 42, Hershey 20

Mechanicsburg 42, Northern 28

Mid-Penn Colonial

Boiling Springs 66, James Buchanan 12

Big Spring 72, Greencastle-Antrim 0

Mid-Penn Capital

Camp Hill at Harrisburg (not reported)

Bishop McDevitt 61, East Pennsboro 6

Nonleague

Mechanicsburg 41, Shippensburg 19

