High School Wrestling: Notes from season-opening tournaments

Before the dust settled on the first weekend of the high school wrestling season, Cumberland Valley High School kept the mats rolled out for the girls portion of its Kickoff Classic, and the host Eagles took the top spot in the team standings.

Led by Jocelyn Fishel’s title in the 100-pound bracket, the Eagles compiled 264 points to pull away from Cannon-McMillan (208 points) and North Allegheny (119).

Fishel advanced to the quarterfinals with byes before pinning Carlisle’s Laurel Kuhn in the quarterfinals at 3 minutes, 11 seconds and Big Spring’s Emma Barrick in the semifinals at 3:46. She claimed the title with a 1-0 decision over Chambersburg’s Capri Chambers, scoring an escape point in the second period.

Carlisle senior Katelyn Coldren also won a title at the Kickoff Classic, pinning her way through four matches to strike gold in the 148-pound division.

Coldren recorded her four falls in a total of 6:00. She pinned Cannon-McMillan’s Nadia McGee for the title and led the Thundering Herd to eighth place in the team standings.

Big Spring’s bigs go to work

Big Spring opened its season in Saturday’s Rough Rider Tournament at Catasauqua, and the Bulldog upperweights authored the team’s top finishes. Owen Hutchinson wrestles his way into the 285-pound finals before settling for silver with a 10-8 decision lost to Conwell-Egan’s Dante Burns. Coming off a breakout sophomore season that included 20 pins, Hutchinson picked up where he left off, pinning Schuylkill Valley’s Alex Difatta in 13 seconds in the second round. He then took decisions over Catasausqua’s Chad Beller (8-6) in the quarterfinals and Lower Merion’s Hutton Smith (5-3) in the semifinals.

Jay Robards joined Hutchinson with some hardware, mining bronze at 285 pounds after pinning East Stroudsburg North’s Diego Moran in the third-place match. Roberds had also pinned Archbishop Ryan’s David Obassi (3:59) in the second round and Archbishop Ryan’s Vincent Piermatteo (1:44) in the quarterfinals before dropping a 4-0 decision to Lackawanna Trail’s Jonah Houser in the semifinals.

Big Spring’s Nicholas Souders (third at 152), Faith Warner (fifth at 107), Rodney Yeager (fifth at 189) and Parker Gibson (sixth at 139) also medaled.

Sanderson paces East Penn

Paul Sanderson’s title at 160 pounds paced East Pennsboro to a fourth-place finish in Saturday’s Big Cat Brawl in Enola.

Sanderson, who missed the 2021-22 season with an injury, earned a 4-3 decision over York Suburban’s Dakota Shue in the championship match Saturday. His path to the title also included a pin over James Buchanan’s Nathan Brake in the semifinals and an 18-8 major decision over Delone Catholic’s Domonic Giraffa in the quarterfinals. East Pennsboro’s medal winners also included Kingston Moss (second at 189), Deepesh Maar (third at 215), D’marian Wilkins (third at 285), Kenseth Beistline (fourth at 145) and Tucker Gebhard (sixth at 133).

This week's schedule

WEDNESDAY

Mid-Penn Commonwealth

Cumberland Valley at Gettysburg, 7 p.m.

THURSDAY

Mid-Penn Keystone

CD East at Red Land, 6:30 p.m.

Lower Dauphin at Northern, 7 p.m.

FRIDAY

Carlisle in Darren Klingerman Invitational at Bloomsburg, 5 p.m.

Big Spring in Penn Manor Tournament, 5 p.m.

Camp Hill, Trinity in Newport Duals, 5 p.m.

SATURDAY

Mechanicsburg in Sam Lovello Classic at Brandywine Heights, 7:30 a.m.

Carlisle in Darren Klingerman Invitational at Bloomsburg, 9 a.m.

Boiling Springs, Northern in Rocket Duals at Spring Grove, 9 a.m.

Big Spring in Penn Manor Tournament, 9 a.m.