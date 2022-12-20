High School Wrestling Notes: Bounds, Duggan Bubblers to Panther Holiday Classic team title

Individual wrestling titles for Eli Bounds and Michael Duggan paced Boiling Springs to a first-place team finish at the Panther Holiday Classic at Mt. Aloysius College Friday and Saturday.

Bounds earned a 10-4 decision over Penns Valely’s Colten Shunk in the championship match of the 133-pound bracket. His path to the finals, and an overall 10-0 record to start the season, included two falls and a major decision. Meanwhile, Duggan dispatched a pair of district champions in the semifinals and finals with a 13-3 major decision over Johnsonburg’s Kaden Dennis and n 8-6 decision over Glendale’s Zeke Dubler for the title.

Luke Magnani (121 pounds) also earned a third-place medal, Chase Evans (107) and Drew Scherer (114) finished fifth, and Ian Longenberger (127) took sixth place in the tournament for Boiling Springs, helping the Bubblers compile 179.5 points and outpace the rest of the 49-team field. Huntingdon finished second with 156.5 points, and Trinity (Washngton, Pa.) took third with 156.5 points.

Bartram earns ‘King’ status

In the King of the Mountain tournament at Central Mountain, Northern’s Cole Bartram conquered the 189-pound bracket, winning five matches to improve his season record to 14-1. The Polar Bear junior recorded a tech fall and a major decision to advance to the semifinal round, where he earned a 9-2 decision over Owen J. Roberts’ Dillon Bechtold, a fifth-place Class 3A state medalist at 172 last year and a Bucknell commit. In the championship match, he defeated fellow junior Juliano Marion of Franklin Regional, a sixth-place state medalist at 189 last year.

Northern’s Rocco Fratelli joined Bartram on the medal stand with a fifth-place finish in the 133-pound bracket. The Polar Bears finished 25th as a team.

Cumberland Valley took 10th place overall with a fourth-place medal from Anthony Bruscino (189) and sixth-place finishes from Phil Montes (107), Jake Mitchell (133) and Gabe Belga (152).

‘Cats claw back in consolations

Mechanicsburg’s Tyler Budman, Parker Sample and Antonial Zeno all advanced to Saturday’s semifinals at the Carlisle Christmas Classic. All three lost by fall, but all three battled back to claim bronze medals.

Budman was pinned by Trinity’s Major Lewis in the 114-pound semifinals but took a 12-1 major decision over Biglerville’s Caden Kessel in the consolation semifinals and pinned North Schuylkill’s Noah Gilgore (3:52) in the third-place match. At 145 pounds, Sample was pinned by West Perry’s Tucker Seidel in the semifinals but defeated Gettysburg’s Caden Shearer (5-4) in the consolation semifinals and Newport’s Mason Messick (3-1) for third place. Zeno, pinned by Gettysbug’s Tyler Withers in the 189-pound semifinals, earned a 4-0 decision over Red Land’s Caden Gibson and a 4-2 decision over Biglerville’s Levi Roberts to take third place.

The Wildcats finished 10th overall as a team in the 20-team tournament.

Monday's scores

Mid-Penn Colonial

Shippensburg 53, James Buchanan 16

Wednesday's schedule

Mid-Penn Keystone

Lower Dauphin at Mechanicsburg, 7 p.m.

Mid-Penn Capital

Camp Hill at Susquehanna Township, 7 p.m.

Milton Hershey at East Pennsboro, 7 p.m.

Thursday's schedule

Mid-Penn Commonwealth

State College at Cedar Cliff, 7 p.m.

Cumberland Valley at Chambersburg, 7 p.m.

Mid-Penn Keystone

Northern at Red Land, 6:30 p.m.

Palmyra at Carlisle, 7 p.m.

Mechanicsburg at CD East, 7 p.m.

Mid-Penn Colonial

Shippensburg at Boiling Springs, 7 p.m.

Big Spring at West Perry, 7:30 p.m.

Mid-Penn Capital

Steelton-Highspire at Camp Hill, 7 p.m.

Trinity at Bishop McDevitt, 7 p.m.

Photos: 61st Annual Carlisle Classic Wrestling Tournament