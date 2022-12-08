High School Wrestling: Key returners, notes for the 2022-23 season

A team-by-team look at the Sentinel-area wrestling scene at the start of the 2022-23 season.

MID-PENN COMMONWEALTH

Cedar Cliff (Class 3A)

Coach: Rick Tamanosky (4th season)

Last year: 12-8 (0-5)

Key returners: Mike Jones, jr.; Zach Cutshall, jr.

Key losses: Aidan Bachman, Mark Paradine. Max Haas.

Top newcomers: TBD.

Outlook: A young Colts lineup will have a chance to grow against the tough Commonwealth Division, which now includes Gettysburg.

Cumberland Valley (Class 3A)

Coach: Billy Chamberlain (2nd season)

Last year: 17-6 (3-2)

Key returners: Phil Montes, so., 107; Alex Tennis, sr., 127; Waylon Kitzmiller, jr/, 139/145; Gabe Belga, sr., 152/160; Anthony Bruscino, jr., 160.

Key losses: Luka Bevilacqua, Eli Jumper, Spenser Machemer, Braylon Stair, Jaciah Whitcomb.

Top newcomers: Logan Maurer, fr., 121; Dominic Vogel, fr., 133; Owen Whittaker, fr.; Bryce Beutler, sr., 215; Anthony Joppy, sr., 285.

Outlook: With most of the lineup returning from last year’s run to the state tournament, the Eagles have the experience needed to make runs in team and individual postseasons.

MID-PENN KEYSTONE

Carlisle (Class 3A)

Coach: Joe Wilson (17th season)

Last year: 18-3 (7-0)

Key returners: Garrett Pedrick, so., 121; Andy Baer, sr., 127; Akira Towles, sr., 127; Carter Pedrick, so., 133; Pete Petsinis, sr., 139/145; Caleb Hippensteel, sr., 139/145; Allison Coldren, jr., 145; Katelyn Coldren, sr., 152; Anthony DeAngelo, jr., 160; Mitchell Adams, so., 172; Angelica Bowen, sr., 172; Bradyn jumper, so., 215; Layton Schmick, sr., 285.

Key losses: Trentin Walker, Jarrett Wilson, Malik Miller, Logan Rhoades.

Top newcomers: Caleb Adams, fr., 127/133; Sophia Adams, fr., 133; Steffon Urban, fr., 152; Lane Rhoades, so., 189; Lance Bonner, so., 189/215; Jamil Jones, so., 215/285.

Outlook: After reaching historic heights with their first District 3 dual meet win in February, the Thundering Herd have reached an all-time high in participation. With individual success sprinkled throughout their lineup, anchored by heavyweight Schmick’s two trips to the state tournament, Carlisle has experience and depth to continue to push for individual and team success.

Mechanicsburg (Class 3A)

Coach: Dave Heckard (1st season at Mechanicsburg)

Last year: 3-14 (0-7)

Key returners: Tyler Budman, sr.; Niko Ledebohm, sr.; Jude Ayala, sr., 138; Abel Brunk, jr; Parker Sample, sr.; Antonio Zeno, sr., 189; Jayden Connors, sr.

Key losses: Malakai Ayala.

Top newcomers: TBD.

Outlook: Heckard steps into a program looking to grow competitively. Laden with senior leadership and growing in numbers, the Wildcats can take a big step forward.

Northern (Class 3A)

Coach: Kyle Koser (1st season)

Last year: 7-8 (5-2)

Key returners: Rocco Fratelli, jr. 133; Neico Fratelli, so., 145; Joel McClintok, sr.,145; Cole Bartram, jr. 189.

Key losses: Timothy Johnson, Fred Hunter.

Top newcomers: TBD.

Outlook: The Polar Bears have the talent to factor into the Keystone Division race and the individual postseason.

Red Land (Class 3A)

Coach: Brian Baglio (10th season)

Last year: 8-4 (6-1)

Key returners: Sam Culp, so., 107/114; Garrett Anderson, so., 114/121/126; Ryan Beck, so., 139/145; Marcus Plever, sr., 152/160; Connor Stank, sr., 160/172; Josh Patrick, jr., 160/172; Bryce Phillips, jr., 215; Ethan Eisner, sr., 285.

Key losses: Reese Polulak.

Top newcomers: Piercen Hoffman, fr., 107; Kyle Wonders, fr., 126; Justice Morgret, fr., 139/145; Evan Brennan, so., 145/152.

Outlook: The Patriots lost Polulak to graduation but return a slew of experience, which along with their depth, should help them compete among the top teams in the division and send individuals deep into the postseason.

MID-PENN COLONIAL

Big Spring (Class 2A)

Coach: Nate Gutshall (7th season)

Last year: 8-8 (4-2)

Key returners: Faith Warner, sr., 107; Clayton Hetrick, sr., 172; Rodney Reed, sr., 189; Owen Hutchinson, jr., 215; Jay Roberds, sr., 285.

Key losses: Eli Gregoris, Logan Schmidt, Tyler Frye.

Top newcomers: Nic Souders, fr., 152; Parker Gibson, fr., 133; Cord Hetrick, fr., 133.

Outlook: Hetrick, Reed, Hutchinson and Roberds give the Bulldogs a formidable foursome in the upper weights and a source of consistency, leadership and potential for a relatively young Big Spring lineup.

Boiling Springs (Class 3A)

Coach: Josh Murray (1st season)

Last year: 21-4 (6-0)

Key returners: Luke Magnani, so., 121; Eli Bounds, sr., 133; Ean Wilson, jr., 145; Michael Duggan, sr., 152; Collin Neal, jr., 189.

Key losses: Raif Barber, Kobin Karper, Jayden Barrick

Top newcomers: Alex Mentzer, fr., 107; Drew Scherer, fr., 114/121; Ian Longenberger, fr., 126; Demetri White, fr., 160.

Outlook: The Bubblers, three-time defending division champions, and back-to-back fourth-place medalists in the state’s Class 2A team tournament, have experience as a team and plenty of individual success to lean on, including a pair of state bronze medals for Duggan. The Bubblers’ hopes remain high under Murray, who shares coaching duties with Trevor Byers,

Shippensburg (Class 3A)

Coach: Josh Barrick (2nd season)

Last year: 4-10 (2-4)

Key returners: Ayden Estep, so., 129; Eddie Alcantara, jr., 145; Dominic Frontino, sr., 160; John Gleason, jr., 172; Diesel Koser, sr., 189; Drew Fry, sr., 285.

Key losses: Jon Veins, Alex Holderbaum.

Top newcomers: Brayden Horne, fr., 133.

Outlook: Four of the Greyhounds’ losses in dual meets came by seven points or fewer, including a five-point loss and a one-point loss. As they continue to develop as a program, the Hounds should close some of those gaps, and their two pillars in (state medalist) Frontino and (state qualifier) Koser have high aspirations for the individual postseason.

MID-PENN CAPITAL

Camp Hill (Class 2A)

Coach: Chad Gallaher (26th season)

Last year: 16-4 (7-1)

Key returners: Braxton Wolgemuth, so., 127; Noah Doi, so., 133; Austin Shore, so., 145; Jaerren Stever, sr., 152; Kobe Moore, jr., 160; Gavin Nunn, sr., 172.

Key losses: Christian Doi.

Top newcomers: George Miller, fr., 107; Cole Feldman, fr., 133; Asher Minium, fr., 139.

Outlook: With just two seniors and one junior projected to start, the Lions have a relatively young team, but state qualifiers Moore and Christian Doi headline a lineup that qualified for the 2022 district team tournament.

East Pennsboro (Class 2A)

Coach: Mike Kramer (4th season)

Last year: 5-14 (2-6)

Key returners: Tucker Gebhard, jr., 127/133; Keith Beistline, sr., 152/145; Paul Sanderson, jr., 160/152; D’Marian Wilkins, sr., 215/285.

Key losses: Logan Kramer.

Top newcomers: Damian Baker, sr., 160/172; Depesh Magar, jr., 215/189; Joe Maran, fr., 139/145.

Outlook: Kramer had been a key component of the East Pennsboro program in recent years. His graduation leaves a leadership void, but the Panthers have more numbers filling out the roster and room to grow as they look to make strides as a group. Sanderson’s return from a sophomore year lost to injury should help.

Trinity (Class 2A)

Coach: Joe Perretta (5th season)

Last year: 9-9 (6-2)

Key returners: Major Lewis, sr., 114; Tyler Whitley, so., 121; Austin Bergey, sr., 139; Josiah Bowie, sr., 145; Jacob Scherra, sr., 160; Alex Whitley, so., 160; Jagger Gray, sr., 160/172/189; Zane McCoy, jr., 172/189; Tucker Paynter, jr., 215;

Key losses: Wyatt Bender, Makoa Neibel

Top newcomers: Will Detar, fr., 107; Saire Young, so., 152; Chris Thompson, so., 285.

Outlook: With high expectations for their core group of individuals, the Shamrocks hope to fill out their lineup and qualify for the team district tournament for the first time as a program.