High School Wrestling: 5 local storylines at the start of the 2022-23 season

With the 2022-23 varsity wrestling season underway, here are some storylines for the local wrestlers and teams as they take to the mats.

Ch-ch-changes

The PIAA added a pound to the first six weight classes, which are now capped at 107, 114, 121, 127, 133 and 139 pounds.

In the current cycle, Boiling Springs bumped up to Class 3A while Big Spring moved from Class 3A to Class 2A.

New Mid-Penn member Gettysburg moved into the Commonwealth Division. The Warriors opened their dual season with wins over State College and Mifflin County Saturday before a 39-27 loss to Cumberland Valley Wednesday.

Girls programs take off

Girls wrestling programs have taken off across the state, and the Sentinel area has been a part of the movement. Camp Hill became the 85th program in the state this week with a separate girls team. Big Spring added a girls program last season, and Cumberland Valley officially formed a team over the summer and has a dual meet against Gettysburg scheduled for Dec. 15.

Girls have also competed individually. Camp Hill’s Kiara Vilanova-Medina, Cumberland Valley’s Aja’nai Jumper and Carlisle’s Katelyn Coldren earned medals at the state-championship tournament in April.

Recognized as an emerging sport, girls wrestling needs 100 official teams in the state to become a fully sponsored PIAA sport.

District qualifiers reload

Cumberland Valley, Carlisle and Boiling Springs advanced in their respective brackets of the District 3 team tournament last season, and all three look to build on their team success.

The Herd, anchored by two-time state qualifying heavyweight Layton Schmick, have added program depth that should help them replace the five seniors who graduated last season.

Cumberland Valley finished third in the district and qualified for the state team tournament in head coach Billy Chamberlain’s first season at the helm and returns a healthy portion of its lineup with several promising underclassmen looking to move up and make an impact.

Trevor Byers stepped out of the Boiling Springs head coaching position, remaining on the staff of new head coach Josh Murray, who has coached at Cumberland Valley, Northern and Dover. Murray’s bunch, which moved up to Class 3A after finishing fourth in the PIAA Class 2A tournament in each of the last two seasons, features a two-time state bronze medalist in Michael Duggan and a bevy of Bubblers who bring experience to the room.

State medalists return

Duggan’s Boiling Springs teammate, Eli Bounds, also captured a state medal with a seventh-place finish in Class 2A. Trinity’s Major Lewis also wrestled his way to the state’s Class 2A medal stand, finishing seventh at 106 pounds.

In Class 3A, Shippensburg’s Dominic Frontino (152 pounds) and Northern’s Cole Bartram (172 pounds) took home eighth-place medals to cap their junior and sophomore seasons, respectively. They look to return to Hershey in March.

In the upper weights, Schmick (285) and Shippensburg’s Diesel Koser (189) just missed the medal round with one-point losses in the third round of the state consolations. They look to knock down the door as seniors.

Heckard heads the Wildcats

In April 2021, Dave Heckard stepped down from the head coaching position at Cumberland Valley after 17 seasons, 272 victories and four individual state champions. After a year away, he decided to return to the coaching ranks, taking over at Mechanicsburg. The Wildcats went 3-14 in dual meets under Greg Budman last season.