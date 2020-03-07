'He did what nobody thought he could do': Carlisle senior Rafael Portilla ends agonizing wait with PIAA Class 3A wrestling bronze

Portilla’s bronze ties him with Mike Vaughn and Jayshon Wilson, Joe Wilson said, for the second best finishes in school history. All three earned those medals as seniors.

And Portilla did it in the toughest fashion a wrestler at the state championships can — losing in the preliminary round Thursday night and having to scratch and claw his way all the way back through five consolation rounds just to have a shot.

Adding to the drama, Portilla had to face the wrestler who made the weekend so difficult to begin with — Council Rock North junior Kyle Hauserman.

A state bronze medalist a year ago, Hauserman handed Portilla a 5-2 loss Thursday.

“I just wasn’t aggressive enough,” Portilla said. “I wasn’t wrestling the way I should’ve been wrestling that first match. So, I adjusted right after that and the rest of the consys bracket just went as hard as I could. Had to treat it like it was my last match ‘cause it could’ve been my last match.”

On Saturday, after five blood round wins, Portilla returned the favor with a commanding 4-2 victory.