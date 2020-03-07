'He did what nobody thought he could do': Carlisle senior Rafael Portilla ends agonizing wait with PIAA Class 3A wrestling bronze

HERSHEY — Rafael Portilla pumped both fists, but only slightly, and grinned.
Carlisle head coach Joe Wilson did the same from the stands at Hershey’s Giant Center.
Portilla walked over to his assistant coaches, received bear hugs. Junior Colton Zimmerman embraced him seconds later. Wilson hopped the boards and swallowed Portilla up in a mammoth, emotional hug.
Then Portilla ran over to his large family — which includes six siblings, Wilson said — and repeated the same thing, perhaps a dozen of times. There were many, many more after he received his first and only state championship medal.
Finally, after three agonizingly empty trips to the PIAA Individual Wrestling Championships, Portilla can call himself a state medalist.
“It’s awesome,” said Portilla, whose bronze medal at 120 pounds Saturday is Carlisle’s best finish at this stage since Ian Shannon claimed silver in 2014 in a loss to Central Dauphin great Garrett Peppelman. “I’ve been wrestling for Carlisle since third grade, and it feels good to make my coaches proud, my teammates proud, everyone.”
“And it was always so close [to medals the previous years],” Wilson said. “It was heartbreaking and it was frustrating at the same time because we knew that there was more that Rafael could do. … To see him battle back and get those three close wins today against very solid competition, it’s just a great way for him to finish his career.”
Portilla’s bronze ties him with Mike Vaughn and Jayshon Wilson, Joe Wilson said, for the second best finishes in school history. All three earned those medals as seniors.
And Portilla did it in the toughest fashion a wrestler at the state championships can — losing in the preliminary round Thursday night and having to scratch and claw his way all the way back through five consolation rounds just to have a shot.
Adding to the drama, Portilla had to face the wrestler who made the weekend so difficult to begin with — Council Rock North junior Kyle Hauserman.
A state bronze medalist a year ago, Hauserman handed Portilla a 5-2 loss Thursday.
“I just wasn’t aggressive enough,” Portilla said. “I wasn’t wrestling the way I should’ve been wrestling that first match. So, I adjusted right after that and the rest of the consys bracket just went as hard as I could. Had to treat it like it was my last match ‘cause it could’ve been my last match.”
On Saturday, after five blood round wins, Portilla returned the favor with a commanding 4-2 victory.
“So, the way that he did it, and to be able to come back and beat the kid for third that knocked him into the loser’s bracket on Thursday night, was pretty incredible,” Wilson said. “That’s the Rafael Portilla that we’ve expected for the last four years.”
Portilla controlled the tone of the match quickly. It was scoreless after one period, but the Thundering Herd senior was working angles and exploring where he could crack through Hauserman.
“I mean, there were no points scored, but I felt like I was controlling him, I was moving him, I was pushing all the action, and that’s where I thought I had the match,” Portilla said.
Hauserman escaped early in the second period from the down position, but Portilla clipped Hauserman’s ankles with 30 seconds left and slowly worked his way to a takedown.
Portilla iced the long-sought medal late in the third, turning away Hauserman’s shot and throwing him to the ground for a 4-1 lead. One more escape granted by Portilla concluded the scoring.
Here's the celebration from Portilla, he's coaches and his teammates. pic.twitter.com/rXJm0PhIrf— Jake Adams (@jakeadams520) March 8, 2020
Wilson wasn’t sure when Portilla lost Thursday what he would say at the team’s banquet at the end of the year. How would he honor Portilla’s four state appearances?
But as the wins began piling up and Portilla clinched hardware Friday night, his assistant coaches said bronze was very much in the picture.
And Portilla proved the high hopes true, working tight win after tight win to conclude a career filled with so many near misses.
It makes Portilla’s journey a bit more special.
“In the last 20 minutes, I’ve got probably 50 text messages or Facebook messages from my colleagues at school, coaches,” Wilson said. “It’s a great feeling for our program and the kid. He did what nobody thought he could do.”
Manheim Central’s Will Betancourt — who trained with Portilla in the offseason in Puerto Rico, Wilson said — won the 120 championship with a 4-2 victory over Seneca Valley’s Dylan Chappell.
