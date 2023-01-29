Growth of girls wrestling in Pennsylvania includes strong push from Cumberland County

The phrase "If you build it, they will come" couldn’t be any truer for the high school girls wrestling movement in Pennsylvania.

Thirty-six states have sanctioned high school girls wrestling and have a girls championship recognized by a state high school executive association. Pennsylvania, currently, is not one of them.

Girls wrestling has been one of the fastest growing sports in the U.S. According to SanctionPA, one of the biggest high school girls wrestling resources, more than 34,000 high school girls competed in the U.S. in 2021-22. More than 550 of them participated at PIAA high schools. For the 2022-23 season, that number jumped to 1,039 girls at the high school level and 531 in junior high.

Schools around Pennsylvania want to add the Keystone State to that growing list of states sanctioning girls wrestling.

The PIAA granted girls wrestling an Emerging Sport status in February 2022. For girls wrestling to become sanctioned, the PIAA requires that 100 member schools form official girls teams and compete in five competition points. As of Sunday, 96 schools sponsored varsity girls wrestling teams.

Around Cumberland County, Big Spring, Cumberland Valley, Camp Hill and Boiling Springs — which got the green light Jan. 10 — have sanctioned teams with Carlisle close behind with a club team that boasts enough wrestlers to participate in dual meets, such as the one the Herd hosted Jan. 11 against Cumberland Valley.

“Although we would love to be one of the first 100 sanctioned programs, it isn’t our top priority,” Carlisle coach Vincent Anceravage said. “We continue to ask and work towards making this happen, but our focus is on the mat. I believe that through our success we will achieve the end goal of being a sanctioned team and hopefully one of the teams that helps push PA past 100 schools.”

Getting girls to join the sport at the local level has been going well over the past couple of years. Camp Hill has doubled the number of girls competing for the program while Big Spring made the jump from nine to 14. Those numbers have grown with most teams, including Big Spring in its second year, actively recruiting more girls to their ranks.

“We are hopeful that in a few more years we will be able to fill a full lineup at the varsity level and search out other programs that are doing the same,” Camp Hill coach Chad Gallaher said.

With the addition of sanctioned girls teams and more girls trying out for this once male-dominated sport, the hope is that even more girls find it more comfortable putting themselves out there and trying out.

As girls wrestling continues to grow, that curiosity from girls young and old continues to grow as well.

“My daughter spent a lot of time in the wrestling room with me while I was coaching at Shippensburg University and by the time she could talk, she was wanting to wrestle,” Anceravage said. “I wanted to make sure my daughter had the opportunity to wrestle other girls, and although she was only five at the time, I felt it was great time to begin the varsity program, so it would be well established and provided local role models for her and other local girls as they grew up.”

